LIVE: Results & Updates from the from the Men's Paris Olympics MTB XC

Jul 29, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
The biggest mountain bike race of the year is here as the men conclude the Paris 2024 Olympic cross-country racing, stay tuned for live results and updates.

Live timing can be found here.



Live Race Updates:

5:10 am PDT: The Elite Men are Off
The men are off the line with Riley Amos leading into the first of eight laps.


5:12 am PDT: Tom Pidcock Down in 12th
Tom Pidcock is having a slower start than he would like as the reigning Olympic champ is back in 12th place.


5:15 am PDT: Alan Hatherly Takes the Lead
Alan Hatherly is coming in hot off a World Cup win and is already at the front of the race at the first split on lap one.


5:19 am PDT: Charlie Aldridge leads Cannondale Teammate Alan Hatherly
U23 World Champion Charlie Aldridge is controlling the race on lap one as he has a small gap to his Cannondale teammate Alan Hatherly in 2nd.


5:22 am PDT: Alan Hatherly Back in the Lead After Lap 1
Alan Hatherly leads Charlie Aldridge and Mathias Flückiger after the first of eight laps. Tom Pidcock is four seconds behind the race leaders.


5:24 am PDT: Mathias Flückiger Moves to the Front
Mathias Flückiger is the new race leader with Victor Koretzky and Tom Pidcock close behind.


5:26 am PDT: Top 10 Split by 7 Seconds
At the first split on lap two the top ten riders are separated by seven seconds as Mathias Flückiger sets the pace.


5:32 am PDT: Top 10 After Lap 2
photo


5:36 am PDT: Mathias Flückiger Leads Tom Pidcock & Victor Koretzky
The gold medal race remains tight as just one second splits the top three riders.


5:38 am PDT: Tom Pidcock Launches an Attack
Tom Pidcock takes the lead and drastically ups the pace as he tries to split up the fastest riders.


5:39 am PDT: Tom Pidcock Creates a Small Gap
Tom Pidcock is really pushing now as a small gap opens to Victor Koretzky and Mathias Flückiger. Koretzky is trying hard to close in on the British racer as he doesn't want to lose sight of the gold medal position.


5:41 am PDT: Victor Koretzky Catches Tom Pidcock
Victor Koretzky is the only rider who can stay on Tom Pidcocks rear wheel as a huge gap opens to the bronze medal position.


5:43 am PDT: Top 10 After Lap 3
photo


5:47 am PDT: Flat Front Tire for Tom Pidcock
Disaster for Tom Pidcock as Team GB was not ready for him as he came into the pit. Victory Koretzky now Leads.


5:48 am PDT: Tom Pidcock 36 Seconds Back
After swapping his front wheel there is a huge task ahead for Tom Pidcock as he is now in 9th, 36 seconds back. The reigning Olympic champion is going to have to put in a massive effort to get back to the front.


5:51 am PDT: Victor Koretzky Leads on Lap 4 by 9 Seconds
Victor Koretzky is on his way to make it two XC MTB gold medals for France this weekend as he holds a nine-second lead to Alan Hatherly. Tom Pidcock has pushed through to seventh place but the deficit to first is now 38 seconds.


5:55 am PDT: Top 10 After Lap 4
photo


6:02 am PDT: Victor Koretzky Extends Lead to 14 Seconds
Victor Koretzky continues to build his lead as it grows to 14 seconds on lap five. There's still plenty of race left for the front to come back together if Koretzky doesn't keep the pace high.


6:08 am PDT: Tom Pidcock Leads the Chase Group in 3rd
Tom Pidcock has made his way back to the bronze medal positions as he is joined by Mathias Flückiger in the hunt for Alan Hatherly in 2nd place.


6:11 am PDT: 29 Seconds Split the Top 5
Everything is still to play for as only 29 seconds separate the top five riders. As we have seen today and in the women's race a puncture or mechanical can quickly shake up the race.




22 Comments
  • 13 0
 Someone just threw down a T Bog! In the fricking Ol[ympic XC race! Holy shit that was awesome!
  • 7 0
 It was Charlie Adridge... little whip off the drop and then big one hander/toboggan off the the follwoing doubles. What a LEGEND!
  • 4 0
 Who are the mechanics in charge of Pidcock's bike? Are they from the Ineos or UK's specially assembled mechanics team? They are so incompetent...
  • 6 0
 Sitting in the shade as their potential gold medallist comes through the pits? Unforgivable! I woulda been standing there with a front and rear wheel the entire race, ready to go.
  • 2 0
 Is Vlad Dascalu racing? I know he was banned from UCI but what about Olympics?
  • 1 0
 Speeds are so fast on the men's race I can barely make out what each rider!! It appears they're always going downhill too! Smoking thru there with very high average speed.
  • 3 0
 Is Pidcock on Pinarello's new gravel bike?
  • 1 0
 Ad free and free in Australia. Get your VPN's and head to www.9now.com.au/live/event-clypbzhlj000q0is1u5pwnckd
  • 1 1
 Same in the UK: www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/p0jcs25s/olympics-cycling-mens-mountain-bike-final?seriesId=b00cmh07-14-today
  • 3 0
 Tiz cycling also works...
  • 3 2
 @Ally1: You need a propaganda licence to watch it.
  • 1 0
 @lesoudeur: technically yes, practically no
  • 1 0
 why the f*ck did BBC just turn off the race half way through? where can I watch it?
  • 1 0
 It is back up on BBC1 now!
  • 1 0
 @Danhadnum: yeah I noticed, what a strange thing to do mid race.
  • 1 0
 thanks for the timing link @edspratt
  • 2 0
 What a horrible course
  • 1 0
 Looks good for the Frenchies atm
  • 2 2
 Time for some truly appalling commentary on Discovery.
  • 1 0
 Curtis BBC1 now
  • 1 0
 Any eu links?
  • 2 0
 tiz-cycling-live







