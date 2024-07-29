LIVE: Results & Updates from the from the Men's Paris Olympics MTB XC

The biggest mountain bike race of the year is here as the men conclude the Paris 2024 Olympic cross-country racing, stay tuned for live results and updates.
Live timing can be found here
.
Live Race Updates:5:10 am PDT: The Elite Men are OffThe men are off the line with Riley Amos leading into the first of eight laps.
5:12 am PDT: Tom Pidcock Down in 12thTom Pidcock is having a slower start than he would like as the reigning Olympic champ is back in 12th place.
5:15 am PDT: Alan Hatherly Takes the LeadAlan Hatherly is coming in hot off a World Cup win and is already at the front of the race at the first split on lap one.
5:19 am PDT: Charlie Aldridge leads Cannondale Teammate Alan HatherlyU23 World Champion Charlie Aldridge is controlling the race on lap one as he has a small gap to his Cannondale teammate Alan Hatherly in 2nd.
5:22 am PDT: Alan Hatherly Back in the Lead After Lap 1Alan Hatherly leads Charlie Aldridge and Mathias Flückiger after the first of eight laps. Tom Pidcock is four seconds behind the race leaders.
5:24 am PDT: Mathias Flückiger Moves to the FrontMathias Flückiger is the new race leader with Victor Koretzky and Tom Pidcock close behind.
5:26 am PDT: Top 10 Split by 7 SecondsAt the first split on lap two the top ten riders are separated by seven seconds as Mathias Flückiger sets the pace.
5:32 am PDT: Top 10 After Lap 2
5:36 am PDT: Mathias Flückiger Leads Tom Pidcock & Victor Koretzky The gold medal race remains tight as just one second splits the top three riders.
5:38 am PDT: Tom Pidcock Launches an AttackTom Pidcock takes the lead and drastically ups the pace as he tries to split up the fastest riders.
5:39 am PDT: Tom Pidcock Creates a Small GapTom Pidcock is really pushing now as a small gap opens to Victor Koretzky and Mathias Flückiger. Koretzky is trying hard to close in on the British racer as he doesn't want to lose sight of the gold medal position.
5:41 am PDT: Victor Koretzky Catches Tom PidcockVictor Koretzky is the only rider who can stay on Tom Pidcocks rear wheel as a huge gap opens to the bronze medal position.
5:43 am PDT: Top 10 After Lap 3
5:47 am PDT: Flat Front Tire for Tom PidcockDisaster for Tom Pidcock as Team GB was not ready for him as he came into the pit. Victory Koretzky now Leads.
5:48 am PDT: Tom Pidcock 36 Seconds BackAfter swapping his front wheel there is a huge task ahead for Tom Pidcock as he is now in 9th, 36 seconds back. The reigning Olympic champion is going to have to put in a massive effort to get back to the front.
5:51 am PDT: Victor Koretzky Leads on Lap 4 by 9 SecondsVictor Koretzky is on his way to make it two XC MTB gold medals for France this weekend as he holds a nine-second lead to Alan Hatherly. Tom Pidcock has pushed through to seventh place but the deficit to first is now 38 seconds.
5:55 am PDT: Top 10 After Lap 4
6:02 am PDT: Victor Koretzky Extends Lead to 14 SecondsVictor Koretzky continues to build his lead as it grows to 14 seconds on lap five. There's still plenty of race left for the front to come back together if Koretzky doesn't keep the pace high.
6:08 am PDT: Tom Pidcock Leads the Chase Group in 3rdTom Pidcock has made his way back to the bronze medal positions as he is joined by Mathias Flückiger in the hunt for Alan Hatherly in 2nd place.
6:11 am PDT: 29 Seconds Split the Top 5Everything is still to play for as only 29 seconds separate the top five riders. As we have seen today and in the women's race a puncture or mechanical can quickly shake up the race.