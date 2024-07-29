LIVE: Results & Updates from the from the Men's Paris Olympics MTB XC

Live Race Updates:

5:10 am PDT: The Elite Men are Off

5:12 am PDT: Tom Pidcock Down in 12th

5:15 am PDT: Alan Hatherly Takes the Lead

5:19 am PDT: Charlie Aldridge leads Cannondale Teammate Alan Hatherly

5:22 am PDT: Alan Hatherly Back in the Lead After Lap 1

5:24 am PDT: Mathias Flückiger Moves to the Front

5:26 am PDT: Top 10 Split by 7 Seconds

5:32 am PDT: Top 10 After Lap 2

5:36 am PDT: Mathias Flückiger Leads Tom Pidcock & Victor Koretzky

5:38 am PDT: Tom Pidcock Launches an Attack

5:39 am PDT: Tom Pidcock Creates a Small Gap

5:41 am PDT: Victor Koretzky Catches Tom Pidcock

5:43 am PDT: Top 10 After Lap 3

5:47 am PDT: Flat Front Tire for Tom Pidcock

5:48 am PDT: Tom Pidcock 36 Seconds Back

5:51 am PDT: Victor Koretzky Leads on Lap 4 by 9 Seconds

5:55 am PDT: Top 10 After Lap 4

6:02 am PDT: Victor Koretzky Extends Lead to 14 Seconds

6:08 am PDT: Tom Pidcock Leads the Chase Group in 3rd

6:11 am PDT: 29 Seconds Split the Top 5