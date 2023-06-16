Watch
Results from the Leogang E-Enduro World Cup 2023
Jun 15, 2023
by
Ed Spratt
The second round of the new E-EDR World Cup series features alongside the fourth round of the Enduro World Cup in Leogang.
Check out the full results from the racing below.
Results:
Women:
Men:
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Results
EDR Leogang 2023
Enduro Racing
World Cup Enduro
