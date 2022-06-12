Live updates & Results from the Leogang XC World Cup 2022

The fourth XC World Cup of the year is now underway in Leogang, stay tuned for live results and updates.
Results:
U23 Women (4 Laps)
1st. Puck Pieterse: 1:04:41
2nd. Line Burquier: 1:04:43
3rd. Olivia Onesti: 1:06:11
4th. Sofie Pedersen: 1:06:39
5th. Luisa Daubermann: 1:07:31
U23 Men (5 Laps)
1st. Martin Vidaurre Kossmann: 1:06:54
2nd. Simone Avondetto: 1:07:13
3rd. Filippo Fontana: 1:07:28
4th. Luca Schätti: 1:08:23
5th. Janis Baumann: 1:08:42
Full Results:U23 Women
Live Race Updates:
The 2022 World Cup XC racing continues with the fourth round in Leogang.
The Women's racing kicks off on Red Bull TV at: 12:00pm CEST (3:00am PST, 6:00am EST, 11:00am BST)
The Men will start on Red Bull TV at: 14:30pm CEST (5:30am PST, 8:30am EST, 13:30pm BST)
