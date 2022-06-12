Live updates & Results from the Leogang XC World Cup 2022

Jun 12, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
The men turn the first corner packed like sardines.


The fourth XC World Cup of the year is now underway in Leogang, stay tuned for live results and updates.


Live timing is available here.


Results:

U23 Women (4 Laps)

1st. Puck Pieterse: 1:04:41
2nd. Line Burquier: 1:04:43
3rd. Olivia Onesti: 1:06:11
4th. Sofie Pedersen: 1:06:39
5th. Luisa Daubermann: 1:07:31

U23 Men (5 Laps)

1st. Martin Vidaurre Kossmann: 1:06:54
2nd. Simone Avondetto: 1:07:13
3rd. Filippo Fontana: 1:07:28
4th. Luca Schätti: 1:08:23
5th. Janis Baumann: 1:08:42



Full Results:

U23 Women



Live Race Updates:


The 2022 World Cup XC racing continues with the fourth round in Leogang.

The Women's racing kicks off on Red Bull TV at: 12:00pm CEST (3:00am PST, 6:00am EST, 11:00am BST)

The Men will start on Red Bull TV at: 14:30pm CEST (5:30am PST, 8:30am EST, 13:30pm BST)




2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Well I didn't think Puck would beat Line on this course with all the climbing; but now a U23 World Cup winner in two disciplines. Great stuff!!
  • 2 0
 Puck! Finally the top step on the podium!





