Live updates & Results from the Leogang XC World Cup 2022

Results:

U23 Women (4 Laps)



1st. Puck Pieterse: 1:04:41

2nd. Line Burquier: 1:04:43

3rd. Olivia Onesti: 1:06:11

4th. Sofie Pedersen: 1:06:39

5th. Luisa Daubermann: 1:07:31



U23 Men (5 Laps)



1st. Martin Vidaurre Kossmann: 1:06:54

2nd. Simone Avondetto: 1:07:13

3rd. Filippo Fontana: 1:07:28

4th. Luca Schätti: 1:08:23

5th. Janis Baumann: 1:08:42





Full Results:

U23 Women

Live Race Updates:



The 2022 World Cup XC racing continues with the fourth round in Leogang.



The Women's racing kicks off on Red Bull TV at: 12:00pm CEST (3:00am PST, 6:00am EST, 11:00am BST)



The Men will start on Red Bull TV at: 14:30pm CEST (5:30am PST, 8:30am EST, 13:30pm BST)



