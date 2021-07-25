Live Results & Updates from the Men's XC at the Tokyo Olympics

Jul 25, 2021
by Ed Spratt  
When these rings shows everybody know something big and special is comming. It s the motiv why athletes train so hard and prepare themselfs four years to make their dreams come true.

Racing is underway at the Tokyo Olympics for the Men's XC event. Stay tuned for live updates and results.


Results


1st.
2nd.
3rd.
4th.
5th.

6th.
7th.
8th.
9th.
10th.


Live Updates



0:03 am PDT

Mathieu Van Der Poel has now pulled out of the race.




0:03 am PDT

The current top five after the fifth lap are:

1st. Tom Pidcock: 1:01:31
2nd. Mathias Flueckiger: +11
3rd. Anton Cooper: +48
4th. Nino Schurter: +54
5th. Victor Koretzky: +54




0:00 am PDT

The gap is now around 13 seconds between Pidock and Flueckiger.




23:58 pm PDT

Mathias Flueckiger looked to be closing in on Tom Pidcock but he slips on a dusty climb and has to run up the section.




23:51 pm PDT

The current top five after the fourth lap are:

1st. Tom Pidcock: 49:46
2nd. Mathias Flueckiger: +6
3rd. Anton Cooper: +38
4th. Nino Schurter: +38
5th. Victor Koretzky: +38




23:47 pm PDT

Mathias Flueckiger has pulled in Tom Pidcock with a 2-second gap but Nino Schurter is now 15 seconds off the leader.




23:44 pm PDT

It looks like Tom Pidcock is starting to build a decent gap at the front of the race.




23:43 pm PDT

Mathieu Van Der Poel is fighting his way back through the race after his big crash and now sits in 15th place.




23:40 pm PDT

Tom Pidcock launches another attack on the first climb of lap four and takes the lead.




23:39 pm PDT

The current top five after the third lap are:

1st. Nino Schurter: 38:29
2nd. Mathias Flueckiger: +0
3rd. Tom Pidcock: +1
4th. Anton Cooper: +1
5th. Ondrej Cink: +7




23:37 pm PDT

The speed is extremely high at the front but Tom Pidcock, Nino Schurter and Mathias Flueckiger are still riding together.




23:33 pm PDT

Tom Pidcock attacks at the front and passes both Nino Schurter and Mathias Flueckiger.




23:31 pm PDT

Nino Schurter is putting on a big effort and retakes the lead with Mathias Flueckiger closely following. Tom Pidcock has fallen slightly back with a six-second gap to the two leaders.




23:28 pm PDT

The current top five after the second lap are:

1st. Mathias Flueckiger: 26:41
2nd. Tom Pidcock: +1
3rd. Nino Schurter: +1
4th. Victor Koretzky: +4
5th. Anton Cooper: +5




23:19 pm PDT

Mathias Flueckiger has shot up four places into second and is right on Nino's rear wheel.




23:18 pm PDT

Mathieu Van Der Poel is still in the race but he is around a minute off the leader.




23:17 pm PDT

Nino Schurter now takes the lead at the start of the first lap. Nino is followed by Milan Vader and Henrique Avancini.




23:16 pm PDT

The current top five after the first lap are:

1st. Henrique Avancini: 15:06
2nd. Nino Schurter: +1
3rd. Milan Vader: +1
4th. Victor Koretzky: +1
5th. Tom Pidcock: +2




23:10 pm PDT

A massive crash for Mathieu Van Der Poel on the big drop.




23:07 pm PDT

Henrique Avancini is now leading with Milan Vader closely following in second place and Nino Schurter in third.




23:04 pm PDT

The current top five after the start loop are:

1st. Milan Vader: 2:55
2nd. Victor Koretzky: +0
3rd. Mathias Flueckiger: +0
4th. Anton Cooper: +1
5th. Gerhard Kerschbaumer: +1




23:03 pm PDT

Conditions are looking very dusty on course at the moment and Tom Pidcock has had an amazing start moving to the front of the race after starting on the 4th row




23:01 pm PDT

Racing is now underway for the Tokyo Olympics XC, Jordan Sarrou leads off the line for the biggest race of the year.



42 Comments

  • 11 0
 Watching this you realise how good the Red Bull coverage is.
  • 8 0
 What?? I can't hear you over the sound of the helicopter!
  • 3 0
 @MtbSince84: IT'S WHISPER QUIET!
  • 2 0
 @MtbSince84:
  • 12 0
 The German commentator was like:

Oh Milan Vader crashed out. Oh no, it was MvdP. I think he is one of the favorites...too bad then.

Rob would have been like: NOOOOOOOOOO MASSIVE CRASH BY MvdP. THIS DROP JUST SENT HIM FLYING. WHAT A SHAME. NOOOOOO.
  • 8 0
 Loic Bruni is right now complaining on Instagram that France TV Sport is streaming fencing and not thr XCO. I feel his pain as CBC doesn't seem to be streaming it either. Arg.
  • 1 0
 www.cbc.ca/player/play/1918927427540

Can watch online
  • 1 0
 @samhillseyebrows: not in Estonia :'-(
  • 4 0
 @samhillseyebrows: Ah thanks. You made me figure out how to search their website. (For anyone else, you have to hit the Live Now button and then hit the show more button multiple times. The main Olympic page shows some of the live broadcasts but there isn't the Show More button.)
  • 5 0
 Why is all I can hear helicopters and cicadas? Do they have cicadas in Japan??? Did NBC give the broadcasters potato microphones??

So many questions
  • 1 0
 It's like nobody there knows how to run an audio mixer. The recaps on the Olympic Channel (also NBC) have the same problem.
  • 6 1
 Can someone please tell me why we don’t have a DH race at the Olympics?
  • 2 0
 Cos DH don't need the bs.
  • 7 0
 The Olympic committee feel DH results could be skewed by equipment use which is against the ethos of the Olympics.

As in it’s unfair on athletes from Mozambique because they can’t afford a V-10.

In a way it makes sense but in modern day it’s silly because developing nations also can’t afford the training / diet / physio of the powerhouse nations anyway.

Don’t see too many competitors from Mozambique enter the equestrian events and a I expect the XC mtb winner isn’t competing on a huffy. So ultimately it’s B.S.

Final point the UCI don’t give a f*ck about DH so probably make no effort to get it into the Olympics
  • 4 0
 @klunkykona: but riders from Mozambique can afford a $10k XC bike? That argument doesn't really hold up. Expensive bikes are expensive regardless of discipline.
  • 4 0
 @seraph: yep totally agree hence my huffy comment.

That’s the reason the olympic committee give.
  • 2 0
 @klunkykona: It would have to be entirely the UCI. Sporting bodies need to push for their own sports to be included and then the IOC decides what to do. A few bribes might help.

Equestrian dressage takes the cake for stupidest and least inclusive (just for rich snobs) event. One of the Aussie "athletes" is 66 years old. Might as well put dog agility trials in there (would be way better as well).
  • 1 0
 @BigAlfonz: Is that not the amazing thing about the Olympics though? Loads of sports you basically never see otherwise. It's like school sports day all over again.

Pidcock is on fire, crazy to think he almost wasn't allocated a spot
  • 3 0
 I want to see Mike Levy right now, he must be ecstatic with Nino in the front like that Big Grin
  • 4 0
 MvdP crashed out
  • 5 0
 MvdP: "I Don't need a dropper post...."
  • 2 1
 @hansvl: In fairness to MvdP, that drop is more like something you'd see on a DH course as opposed to a XC course
  • 2 0
 @njleach: Yes.. its brutal... So are some other XC tracks nowadays. That's why you should adapt bike and skills. The Canyon with a fixed post is kind of old skool.

But to be fair; this was just a one second mistake, that has cost him the race. Weight to much forward on a deep drop (not even that technical for the pros). Nerves; maybe... he was making a few small mistakes earlier in the race.
  • 7 0
 @njleach: Nino just sent that one looooong.
  • 2 0
 I wonder if he knew that they had removed the ladder that stood there in practice. It looked as if he wanted to roll it and realized that there wasn't a ladder. Bad crash.
  • 1 0
 @meniac: Not sure - MvdP definitely wasn't carrying enough speed over the drop. Nino almost cleared all the rocks below on his second lap
  • 1 0
 @hansvl: The position of his dropper post versus his body looks ridiculous on the slow mo of the crash. Also kudos to Pidcock for not getting taken out.
  • 1 0
 @hansvl: Yes, a presenter from Dutch TV said: "Everybody uses a dropper but MvP is so good he does noet need one" Well ...
  • 2 0
 Crazy to stand up and ride after that, hopefully he's ok, not just adrenaline working
  • 1 0
 adrenaline Frown
  • 3 0
 Brutal course!
  • 2 0
 More of this kind of thing
  • 2 0
 @boozed: Exactly! THIS is mountain biking.
  • 1 0
 Is there anyway to watch this in the US without an NBC sports/cable subscription?
  • 2 0
 I'm streaming it here: stream.nbcolympics.com/cycling-mountain-bike-mens

I do have a cable subscription though, so they may "know" that.
  • 3 0
 @MtbSince84: Thanks.. same site I'm currently watching on for my "30 minute trial period", which'll be running out soon SMH
  • 1 0
 @jfleming10: Ah, I had not seen the trial countdown on my screen. Had to log in myself. Hope you find a free stream.
  • 2 0
 with a vpn on bbc iplayer, maybe you can get a free vpn trial :-)
  • 1 0
 @MtbSince84: Is it just me or is the sound balancing totally off on that? I can either not hear the commentators or be deafened by the whistles
  • 2 0
 any internationally working stream links anybody?
  • 2 0
 I'm watching on 7Plus - not sure if it's available internationally: 7plus.com.au/live-tv?channel-id=TOK31
  • 3 0
 Pidcock with a gap now

Post a Comment



