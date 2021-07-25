Live Results & Updates from the Men's XC at the Tokyo Olympics

Racing is underway at the Tokyo Olympics for the Men's XC event. Stay tuned for live updates and results.
Results
1st.
2nd.
3rd.
4th.
5th.
6th.
7th.
8th.
9th.
10th.
Live Updates
0:03 am PDT
Mathieu Van Der Poel has now pulled out of the race.
0:03 am PDT
The current top five after the fifth lap are:
1st. Tom Pidcock: 1:01:31
2nd. Mathias Flueckiger: +11
3rd. Anton Cooper: +48
4th. Nino Schurter: +54
5th. Victor Koretzky: +54
0:00 am PDT
The gap is now around 13 seconds between Pidock and Flueckiger.
23:58 pm PDT
Mathias Flueckiger looked to be closing in on Tom Pidcock but he slips on a dusty climb and has to run up the section.
23:51 pm PDT
The current top five after the fourth lap are:
1st. Tom Pidcock: 49:46
2nd. Mathias Flueckiger: +6
3rd. Anton Cooper: +38
4th. Nino Schurter: +38
5th. Victor Koretzky: +38
23:47 pm PDT
Mathias Flueckiger has pulled in Tom Pidcock with a 2-second gap but Nino Schurter is now 15 seconds off the leader.
23:44 pm PDT
It looks like Tom Pidcock is starting to build a decent gap at the front of the race.
23:43 pm PDT
Mathieu Van Der Poel is fighting his way back through the race after his big crash and now sits in 15th place.
23:40 pm PDT
Tom Pidcock launches another attack on the first climb of lap four and takes the lead.
23:39 pm PDT
The current top five after the third lap are:
1st. Nino Schurter: 38:29
2nd. Mathias Flueckiger: +0
3rd. Tom Pidcock: +1
4th. Anton Cooper: +1
5th. Ondrej Cink: +7
23:37 pm PDT
The speed is extremely high at the front but Tom Pidcock, Nino Schurter and Mathias Flueckiger are still riding together.
23:33 pm PDT
Tom Pidcock attacks at the front and passes both Nino Schurter and Mathias Flueckiger.
23:31 pm PDT
Nino Schurter is putting on a big effort and retakes the lead with Mathias Flueckiger closely following. Tom Pidcock has fallen slightly back with a six-second gap to the two leaders.
23:28 pm PDT
The current top five after the second lap are:
1st. Mathias Flueckiger: 26:41
2nd. Tom Pidcock: +1
3rd. Nino Schurter: +1
4th. Victor Koretzky: +4
5th. Anton Cooper: +5
23:19 pm PDT
Mathias Flueckiger has shot up four places into second and is right on Nino's rear wheel.
23:18 pm PDT
Mathieu Van Der Poel is still in the race but he is around a minute off the leader.
23:17 pm PDT
Nino Schurter now takes the lead at the start of the first lap. Nino is followed by Milan Vader and Henrique Avancini.
23:16 pm PDT
The current top five after the first lap are:
1st. Henrique Avancini: 15:06
2nd. Nino Schurter: +1
3rd. Milan Vader: +1
4th. Victor Koretzky: +1
5th. Tom Pidcock: +2
23:10 pm PDT
A massive crash for Mathieu Van Der Poel on the big drop.
23:07 pm PDT
Henrique Avancini is now leading with Milan Vader closely following in second place and Nino Schurter in third.
23:04 pm PDT
The current top five after the start loop are:
1st. Milan Vader: 2:55
2nd. Victor Koretzky: +0
3rd. Mathias Flueckiger: +0
4th. Anton Cooper: +1
5th. Gerhard Kerschbaumer: +1
23:03 pm PDT
Conditions are looking very dusty on course at the moment and Tom Pidcock has had an amazing start moving to the front of the race after starting on the 4th row
23:01 pm PDT
Racing is now underway for the Tokyo Olympics XC, Jordan Sarrou leads off the line for the biggest race of the year.
42 Comments
Oh Milan Vader crashed out. Oh no, it was MvdP. I think he is one of the favorites...too bad then.
Rob would have been like: NOOOOOOOOOO MASSIVE CRASH BY MvdP. THIS DROP JUST SENT HIM FLYING. WHAT A SHAME. NOOOOOO.
Can watch online
So many questions
As in it’s unfair on athletes from Mozambique because they can’t afford a V-10.
In a way it makes sense but in modern day it’s silly because developing nations also can’t afford the training / diet / physio of the powerhouse nations anyway.
Don’t see too many competitors from Mozambique enter the equestrian events and a I expect the XC mtb winner isn’t competing on a huffy. So ultimately it’s B.S.
Final point the UCI don’t give a f*ck about DH so probably make no effort to get it into the Olympics
That’s the reason the olympic committee give.
Equestrian dressage takes the cake for stupidest and least inclusive (just for rich snobs) event. One of the Aussie "athletes" is 66 years old. Might as well put dog agility trials in there (would be way better as well).
Pidcock is on fire, crazy to think he almost wasn't allocated a spot
But to be fair; this was just a one second mistake, that has cost him the race. Weight to much forward on a deep drop (not even that technical for the pros). Nerves; maybe... he was making a few small mistakes earlier in the race.
I do have a cable subscription though, so they may "know" that.
Post a Comment