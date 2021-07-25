Live Results & Updates from the Men's XC at the Tokyo Olympics

Results



Live Updates





0:03 am PDT



Mathieu Van Der Poel has now pulled out of the race.









0:03 am PDT



The current top five after the fifth lap are:



1st. Tom Pidcock: 1:01:31

2nd. Mathias Flueckiger: +11

3rd. Anton Cooper: +48

4th. Nino Schurter: +54

5th. Victor Koretzky: +54









0:00 am PDT



The gap is now around 13 seconds between Pidock and Flueckiger.









23:58 pm PDT



Mathias Flueckiger looked to be closing in on Tom Pidcock but he slips on a dusty climb and has to run up the section.









23:51 pm PDT



The current top five after the fourth lap are:



1st. Tom Pidcock: 49:46

2nd. Mathias Flueckiger: +6

3rd. Anton Cooper: +38

4th. Nino Schurter: +38

5th. Victor Koretzky: +38









23:47 pm PDT



Mathias Flueckiger has pulled in Tom Pidcock with a 2-second gap but Nino Schurter is now 15 seconds off the leader.









23:44 pm PDT



It looks like Tom Pidcock is starting to build a decent gap at the front of the race.









23:43 pm PDT



Mathieu Van Der Poel is fighting his way back through the race after his big crash and now sits in 15th place.









23:40 pm PDT



Tom Pidcock launches another attack on the first climb of lap four and takes the lead.









23:39 pm PDT



The current top five after the third lap are:



1st. Nino Schurter: 38:29

2nd. Mathias Flueckiger: +0

3rd. Tom Pidcock: +1

4th. Anton Cooper: +1

5th. Ondrej Cink: +7









23:37 pm PDT



The speed is extremely high at the front but Tom Pidcock, Nino Schurter and Mathias Flueckiger are still riding together.









23:33 pm PDT



Tom Pidcock attacks at the front and passes both Nino Schurter and Mathias Flueckiger.









23:31 pm PDT



Nino Schurter is putting on a big effort and retakes the lead with Mathias Flueckiger closely following. Tom Pidcock has fallen slightly back with a six-second gap to the two leaders.









23:28 pm PDT



The current top five after the second lap are:



1st. Mathias Flueckiger: 26:41

2nd. Tom Pidcock: +1

3rd. Nino Schurter: +1

4th. Victor Koretzky: +4

5th. Anton Cooper: +5









23:19 pm PDT



Mathias Flueckiger has shot up four places into second and is right on Nino's rear wheel.









23:18 pm PDT



Mathieu Van Der Poel is still in the race but he is around a minute off the leader.









23:17 pm PDT



Nino Schurter now takes the lead at the start of the first lap. Nino is followed by Milan Vader and Henrique Avancini.









23:16 pm PDT



The current top five after the first lap are:



1st. Henrique Avancini: 15:06

2nd. Nino Schurter: +1

3rd. Milan Vader: +1

4th. Victor Koretzky: +1

5th. Tom Pidcock: +2









23:10 pm PDT



A massive crash for Mathieu Van Der Poel on the big drop.









23:07 pm PDT



Henrique Avancini is now leading with Milan Vader closely following in second place and Nino Schurter in third.









23:04 pm PDT



The current top five after the start loop are:



1st. Milan Vader: 2:55

2nd. Victor Koretzky: +0

3rd. Mathias Flueckiger: +0

4th. Anton Cooper: +1

5th. Gerhard Kerschbaumer: +1









23:03 pm PDT



Conditions are looking very dusty on course at the moment and Tom Pidcock has had an amazing start moving to the front of the race after starting on the 4th row









23:01 pm PDT



Racing is now underway for the Tokyo Olympics XC, Jordan Sarrou leads off the line for the biggest race of the year.





