Results from the Pietra Ligure E-Enduro World Cup 2023

Jun 3, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
The first round of the new E-EDR World Cup series kicks off alongside the third round of the Enduro World Cup at Pietra Ligure in the Finale Outdoor Region.

Check out the full results from the racing below.


Results:

Women:

Men:



Posted In:
eMTB Racing and Events Results EDR Pietra Ligure 2023 Enduro Racing World Cup Enduro


Must Read This Week
Review: The Orbea Wild M-LTD Raises the Bar for eMTB
47228 views
Check Out: Mons Royale's SS 23 Apparel, A Tiny Torque Wrench & Key Lime Pie Protein Powder
46344 views
Slack Randoms: Triangle Wheels, Gee Atherton's Backcountry Ride & More
38254 views
Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk's Fools Gold
35073 views
North Shore Billet Announces New Canadian-Made Talon Cranks
28998 views
Formula Releases MOD DH Coil Shock
26851 views
Review Addendum: Bluegrass Legit Carbon Helmet - I Tested It More by Crashing
25863 views
Review: DVO Topaz 3 Air Shock
24420 views

1 Comment

  • 1 1
 Efirst





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.047387
Mobile Version of Website