Watch
Learn
Velo
BikeReg
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register
New User
Login
News
Travel
Racing
Reviews
Photo
Video
BuySell
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
Shop
Results from the Pietra Ligure E-Enduro World Cup 2023
Jun 3, 2023
by
Ed Spratt
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
1 Comments
The first round of the new E-EDR World Cup series kicks off alongside the third round of the Enduro World Cup at Pietra Ligure in the Finale Outdoor Region.
Check out the full results from the racing below.
Results:
Women:
Men:
Posted In:
eMTB
Racing and Events
Results
EDR Pietra Ligure 2023
Enduro Racing
World Cup Enduro
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Review: The Orbea Wild M-LTD Raises the Bar for eMTB
47228 views
Check Out: Mons Royale's SS 23 Apparel, A Tiny Torque Wrench & Key Lime Pie Protein Powder
46344 views
Slack Randoms: Triangle Wheels, Gee Atherton's Backcountry Ride & More
38254 views
Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk's Fools Gold
35073 views
North Shore Billet Announces New Canadian-Made Talon Cranks
28998 views
Formula Releases MOD DH Coil Shock
26851 views
Review Addendum: Bluegrass Legit Carbon Helmet - I Tested It More by Crashing
25863 views
Review: DVO Topaz 3 Air Shock
24420 views
1 Comment
Score
Time
1
1
suspended-flesh
(18 mins ago)
Efirst
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Sitemap
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
Product
Photos
Videos
Manage Cookie
Preferences
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.047387
Mobile Version of Website
1 Comment