Results from the Pump Track at Crankworx Cairns 2022

Oct 7, 2022
by Sarah Moore  
You can watch the replay here.

Results:
Elite Men

1st. Jayce CUNNING
2nd. Bas VAN STEENBERGEN
3rd. Tomas LEMOINE
4th. Daniel BUTTERWORTH
Elite Women

1st. Caroline BUCHANAN
2nd. Jordy SCOTT
3rd. Jenna HASTINGS
4th. Harriet BURBIDGE-SMITH



