Results from the Pump Track at Crankworx Cairns 2022
Oct 7, 2022
by
Sarah Moore
You can watch the replay
here
.
Results:
Elite Men
1st.
Jayce CUNNING
2nd.
Bas VAN STEENBERGEN
3rd.
Tomas LEMOINE
4th.
Daniel BUTTERWORTH
Elite Women
1st.
Caroline BUCHANAN
2nd.
Jordy SCOTT
3rd.
Jenna HASTINGS
4th.
Harriet BURBIDGE-SMITH
