Results:

Elite Men



1st. Sam Blenkinsop: 2:44.114

2nd. Jackson Frew: +3.365

3rd. Brook MacDonald: +4.029



Elite Women



1st. Sian A'Hern: 3:11.372

2nd. Jenna Hastings: +5.379

3rd. Martha Gill: +12.623





U19 Men



1st. Jackson Connelly: 2:51.646

2nd. Jobe Gentle: +5.911

3rd. Mario Baldwin: +6.911





Results:

Elite Women

Elite Men

U19 Men

Crankworx Rotorua kicks off with the Taniwha Downhill, check out the results below.