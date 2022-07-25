Results from the US DH, Enduro & XC National Championships

Downhill

Pro Women



1st. Kailey Skelton: 4:15.34

2nd. Abigail Hogie: 4:15.96

3rd. Mazie Hayden: 4:25.25



Pro Men



1st. Dakotah Norton: 3:28.81

2nd. Aaron Gwin: 3:30.35

3rd. Austin Dooley: 3:33.74





Enduro

Women



1st. Amy Morrison: 21:33.4

2nd. Porsha Murdock: 21:49.2

3rd. Kate Lawrence: 22:16.5



Men



1st. Richie Rude: 18:59.1

2nd. Mitch Ropelato: 19:13.4

3rd. Jack Brown: 19:27.6





XC

Pro Women



1st. Savilia Blunk: 1:13:15

2nd. Kate Courtney: +1:43

3rd. Gwendalyn Gibson: +2:08



Pro Men



1st. Keegan Swenson: 1:22:52

2nd. Christopher Blevins: +1:36

3rd. Eric Brunner: +1:41





XCC

Pro Women



1st. Kate Courtney: 29:56

2nd. Savilia Blunk: +2

3rd. Kelsey Urban: +30



Pro Men



1st. Christopher Blevins: 29:37

2nd. Stephan Davoust: +2

3rd. Russell Finsterwald: +3





Just a week before the World Cup heads to Snowshoe, Winter Park Resort hosted this year's US national championships with racing in downhill, XC and more. Check out who are the 2022 champions below.First up in the downhill we saw some stacked lists of riders and some close racing. In the Pro women's race, Kailey Skelton just pulled ahead of Abigail Hogie to take the 2022 title. The Pro Men had a hotly contested fight but it was Dakotah Norton who crossed the line fastest ahead of Aaron Gwin and Austin Dooley.Last weekend also saw top Enduro riders between the tape looking for a national win. Amy Morrison pulled a big lead in the Women's racing to take this year's title in front of Porsha Murdock and Kate Lawrence, backing up her 2021 win. Richie Rude takes this year's Men's victory as he pulls 14 seconds ahead of Mitch Ropelato.The XC racing saw some massive wins as both Savilia Blunk and Keegan Swenson both found over a minute and a half on their competitors in the race for the 2022 national title. Kate Courtney and Christopher Blevins had to settle for 2nd place in the longer format XC race, although they wouldn't leave the weekend empty-handed.Finally the short track racing brought some very tight racing with everything coming down to the line as Kate Courtney and Christopher Blevins fought back after their 2nd place XC finishes to walk away with the national titles in XCC.