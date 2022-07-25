Results from the US DH, Enduro & XC National Championships

Jul 25, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
Just a week before the World Cup heads to Snowshoe, Winter Park Resort hosted this year's US national championships with racing in downhill, XC and more. Check out who are the 2022 champions below.


Downhill

First up in the downhill we saw some stacked lists of riders and some close racing. In the Pro women's race, Kailey Skelton just pulled ahead of Abigail Hogie to take the 2022 title. The Pro Men had a hotly contested fight but it was Dakotah Norton who crossed the line fastest ahead of Aaron Gwin and Austin Dooley.

Pro Women

1st. Kailey Skelton: 4:15.34
2nd. Abigail Hogie: 4:15.96
3rd. Mazie Hayden: 4:25.25

Pro Men

1st. Dakotah Norton: 3:28.81
2nd. Aaron Gwin: 3:30.35
3rd. Austin Dooley: 3:33.74


Full Results can be found here.


Enduro

Last weekend also saw top Enduro riders between the tape looking for a national win. Amy Morrison pulled a big lead in the Women's racing to take this year's title in front of Porsha Murdock and Kate Lawrence, backing up her 2021 win. Richie Rude takes this year's Men's victory as he pulls 14 seconds ahead of Mitch Ropelato.

Women

1st. Amy Morrison: 21:33.4
2nd. Porsha Murdock: 21:49.2
3rd. Kate Lawrence: 22:16.5

Men

1st. Richie Rude: 18:59.1
2nd. Mitch Ropelato: 19:13.4
3rd. Jack Brown: 19:27.6


Full Results can be found here.


XC

The XC racing saw some massive wins as both Savilia Blunk and Keegan Swenson both found over a minute and a half on their competitors in the race for the 2022 national title. Kate Courtney and Christopher Blevins had to settle for 2nd place in the longer format XC race, although they wouldn't leave the weekend empty-handed.

Pro Women

1st. Savilia Blunk: 1:13:15
2nd. Kate Courtney: +1:43
3rd. Gwendalyn Gibson: +2:08

Pro Men

1st. Keegan Swenson: 1:22:52
2nd. Christopher Blevins: +1:36
3rd. Eric Brunner: +1:41


Full Results can be found here.


XCC

Finally the short track racing brought some very tight racing with everything coming down to the line as Kate Courtney and Christopher Blevins fought back after their 2nd place XC finishes to walk away with the national titles in XCC.

Pro Women

1st. Kate Courtney: 29:56
2nd. Savilia Blunk: +2
3rd. Kelsey Urban: +30

Pro Men

1st. Christopher Blevins: 29:37
2nd. Stephan Davoust: +2
3rd. Russell Finsterwald: +3


Full Results can be found here.



Posted In:
Racing and Events Results National Championships


Must Read This Week
Fox Sues SRAM Over Fork Bleed Valves
80698 views
Eurobike 2022: Even More Interesting Products from European Manufacturers
55376 views
7 Things We Learned from the Vallnord DH World Cup
55125 views
Pinkbike Poll: Are You Satisfied With Your Brakes?
51943 views
Review: The 155mm Revel Rail 29 Wants More Uphill
50632 views
Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk & Kade Edwards In Sync In 'Parallel II'
44630 views
Ballin' On A Budget at the Stone King Rally
34466 views
No, Mondraker Isn't Working on a 31” Wheel Enduro Bike
33617 views

5 Comments

  • 1 0
 If Dakotah can put a full clean run together a World Cup podium or maybe win on the right track is just round the corner. Intense certainly seem to have the bike sorted this season.
  • 4 0
 ...Looks Intense \m/
  • 2 0
 Go Jack Brown!
  • 3 2
 Too bad the coverage of the XC racing on FloBikes was terrible.
  • 1 0
 Maybe they needed some Redbull?





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007329
Mobile Version of Website