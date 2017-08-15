RACING

Results: Garbanzo DH - Crankworx Whistler 2017

Aug 15, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
Crankworx Whistler 2017
No chain and still carrying a ridiculous amount of sped across the line to take the win by 7 seconds.

Pro Men Results
1. Marcelo Gutierrez
2. Sam Blenkinsop
3. Jack Moir
4. Eddy Masters
5. Chris Kovarik


Pro Women Results
1. Tracey Hannah
2. Claire Buchar
3. Emilie Siegenthaler
4. Miranda Miller
5. Georgia Astle



Video Highlights and Photo Epic to Follow.

MENTIONS: @officialcrankworx


18 Comments

  • + 14
 Blenki finding his groove lately ! I can't be the only person that thinks that's F-ING RAD !
  • + 1
 and he did it on a trail bike!
  • + 1
 @Motoracer31: And he crashed
  • + 1
 A few days ago I saw a picture of Gee, Rachel and Dan on the lift so does anyone know if they raced and if so, how they did?
  • + 1
 A lot of riders have just been there to train and ride. World champs and end of world cup season in the next few weeks so there is no use getting injured racing in a meaningless race.
  • + 1
 They were definitely in Whistler before crankworx started. Not sure they still are.
  • + 0
 htey are there a lot of times shortly before crancworx but don't compete and leave early
  • + 1
 @casey79: Tell that to Marcelo, Jack, Sam, Eddy...
?
  • + 1
 @gouty: Thanks. I thought I'd save myself and everyone the trouble and just find out.

Here you go for anyone who wants to know.

www.crankworx.com/wordpress/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/Results_GarbanzoDH.pdf
  • + 2
 @casey79: so crankworx is meaningless now? cool story bro.
  • + 1
 How many 1sts in a row is this for Marcelo!? What a beast.
  • + 1
 no one can beat him at the Garbo DH
  • + 1
 5 garbo wins in a row.
  • + 1
 Why isn't this a world cup stop?
  • - 1
 too hard
  • + 2
 why should it be?

It's already a great event without all the UCI related BS that goes along with hosting a WC round.

There is really no benefit to Whistler relative to the cost of putting on the round.
  • + 1
 Marcelo's favorite race. nice job sir!
  Beans.
 Beans.

Post a Comment



