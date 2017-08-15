Results: Garbanzo DH - Crankworx Whistler 2017

Pro Men Results
1. Marcelo Gutierrez
2. Sam Blenkinsop
3. Jack Moir
4. Eddy Masters
5. Chris KovarikPro Women Results
1. Tracey Hannah
2. Claire Buchar
3. Emilie Siegenthaler
4. Miranda Miller
5. Georgia Astle
Video Highlights and Photo Epic to Follow.
?
Here you go for anyone who wants to know.
www.crankworx.com/wordpress/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/Results_GarbanzoDH.pdf
It's already a great event without all the UCI related BS that goes along with hosting a WC round.
There is really no benefit to Whistler relative to the cost of putting on the round.
