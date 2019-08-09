Results: Garbanzo DH - Crankworx Whistler 2019

They call it a "downhill race for the bold, brave and borderline masochistic." Starting from the top of Garbanzo Chair, 1180 metres above Whistler Village, the seven-kilometre descent links a series of iconic Whistler Bike Park trails and some of its most aggressive terrain, including Original Sin with its steep rock rolls, In Deep’s inimitable, rooty gnar and Longhorn’s signature speed-boosting berms.
Women
1. Georgia ASTLE 13:57.59
2. Casey BROWN +12.98
3. Vaea VERBEECK +33.30
4. Anneke BEERTEN +1:05.67
5. Carolin GEHRIG +1:06.34
Men
1. Mitch ROPELATO 12:36.68
2. Adrien LORON +12.63
3. Bas VAN STEENBERGEN +19.68
4. Chris KOVARIK +21.26
5. Austin WARREN +34.23
Full results can be found here
.
