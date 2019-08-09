Results: Garbanzo DH - Crankworx Whistler 2019

Aug 9, 2019
by Sarah Moore  

Garbanzo DH - Crankworx Whistler 2018


They call it a "downhill race for the bold, brave and borderline masochistic." Starting from the top of Garbanzo Chair, 1180 metres above Whistler Village, the seven-kilometre descent links a series of iconic Whistler Bike Park trails and some of its most aggressive terrain, including Original Sin with its steep rock rolls, In Deep’s inimitable, rooty gnar and Longhorn’s signature speed-boosting berms.


Women

1. Georgia ASTLE 13:57.59
2. Casey BROWN +12.98
3. Vaea VERBEECK +33.30
4. Anneke BEERTEN +1:05.67
5. Carolin GEHRIG +1:06.34

Men

1. Mitch ROPELATO 12:36.68
2. Adrien LORON +12.63
3. Bas VAN STEENBERGEN +19.68
4. Chris KOVARIK +21.26
5. Austin WARREN +34.23


Full results can be found here.

9 Comments

  • + 10
 Kovarik is a machine!!! Keep at it man!
  • + 4
 The timing between the EWS, the UCI DH race and Crankworx is a little on the debatable side. With MSA being 3 weeks away I can not see a bunch of people racing next weekend at the DH. They all sign up but never race.
  • + 5
 Dumpster Fire Racing coming in hot
  • + 3
 Why would this event be scheduled at the same time as the EWS? I’m sure lots of the EWS guys would’ve liked to have raced it. Dumb.
  • + 4
 Pink bike should do a privateer series with Georgia.
  • + 1
 @kovarikracing punching that clock. BOOM!
  • + 1
 Great to see juan diego top ten !!!
  • + 1
 Karver whaaaaat :0
  • + 1
 Yea Georgia!

