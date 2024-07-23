Pinkbike.com
Results: Garbanzo DH - Crankworx Whistler 2024
Jul 23, 2024
by
Sarah Moore
5 Comments
Downhill racers got back between the tape today for the gruelling Garbanzo DH. Check out the results below.
Results:
Women
1st.
Georgia Astle
2nd.
Emmy Lan
3rd.
Martha Gill
Men
1st.
Richie Rude
2nd.
Ryan Gilchrist
3rd.
Matt Walker
Full results will be available
here
.
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Crankworx
Results
Crankworx Whistler 2024
Author Info:
sarahmoore
Member since Mar 30, 2011
1,473 articles
5 Comments
Score
Time
6
0
Fuuse
(1 hours ago)
yes Richiee!!
[Reply]
3
0
Bibico
(25 mins ago)
Emmy Lan had a nice couple of days: 2nd place in both the Canadian Open DH and the Garbanzo. She won $5,000 and $1,000 (Canadian Dollars) for the two podium finishes.
[Reply]
1
0
n1ck
FL
(12 mins ago)
Get that gal back on the World Cup!
[Reply]
3
0
daugherd
FL
(58 mins ago)
What was the course?
[Reply]
1
0
timmyno7
FL
(2 mins ago)
O-sin - small section of blue velvet - in deep - duffman - golden triangle - world cup single track? - ho Chi Minh - longhorn - monkey hands to boneyard finish
[Reply]
