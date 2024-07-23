Powered by Outside

Results: Garbanzo DH - Crankworx Whistler 2024

Jul 23, 2024
by Sarah Moore  
Downhill racers got back between the tape today for the gruelling Garbanzo DH. Check out the results below.


Results:

Women

1st. Georgia Astle
2nd. Emmy Lan
3rd. Martha Gill
Men

1st. Richie Rude
2nd. Ryan Gilchrist
3rd. Matt Walker


Full results will be available here.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Crankworx Results Crankworx Whistler 2024


Author Info:
sarahmoore avatar

Member since Mar 30, 2011
1,473 articles
Report
5 Comments
  • 6 0
 yes Richiee!!
  • 3 0
 Emmy Lan had a nice couple of days: 2nd place in both the Canadian Open DH and the Garbanzo. She won $5,000 and $1,000 (Canadian Dollars) for the two podium finishes.
  • 1 0
 Get that gal back on the World Cup!
  • 3 0
 What was the course?
  • 1 0
 O-sin - small section of blue velvet - in deep - duffman - golden triangle - world cup single track? - ho Chi Minh - longhorn - monkey hands to boneyard finish







