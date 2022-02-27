close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Results: George Brannigan & Jess Blewitt Win the New Zealand National DH Championships

Feb 27, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
The results are in from the New Zealand DH National Championships, with George Brannigan, Jess Blewitt, Lachlan Stevens-Mcnab and Jenna Hastings taking the 2022 Elite and Junior titles.

Jess Blewitt secured the Women's Elite national title with a win of nearly six seconds on Virginia Armstrong. Junior racer Jenna Hastings was the closest woman to Jess as she took the second-fastest female time of the day with a 3:29.72. George Brannigan took the national title for the Elite Men with his new team pulling around two seconds ahead of Tuhoto-Ariki Pene. While Hamish Mcleod would finish third in elites the fastest Junior Lachlan Stevens-Mcnab was the third-fastest man of the day.

Check out the full results below.



Results:


Elite Men:

1st. George Brannigan: 2:54.53
2nd. Tuhoto-Ariki Pene: 2:56.56
3rd. Hamish Mcleod: 2:57.25
4th. Sam Blenkinsop: 2:57.78
5th. Charlie Makea: 2:58.35


Elite Women:

1st. Jess Blewitt: 3:25.79
2nd. Virginia Armstrong: 3:31.37
3rd. Raewyn Morrison: 3:37.38
4th. Kalani Muirhead: 3:38.06
5th. Louise Kelly: 3:42.50



Junior Men:

1st. Lachlan Stevens-Mcnab: 2:57.02
2nd. Toby Meek: 2:59.58
3rd. Cameron Beck: 3:00.27
4th. Alex Wayman: 3:01.52
5th. Nico Arnold: 3:06.32


Junior Women:

1st. Jenna Hastings: 3:29.72
2nd. Leah Smith: 3:43.62



Full Results:

Elite Men:


Elite Women:


Junior Men:


Junior Women:




Posted In:
Racing and Events Results DH Racing National Championships


Must Read This Week
Review: 2022 Kona Process 153 DL 29
49942 views
Why Are So Many Bike Companies Being Bought at the Moment?
45445 views
Opinion: The Proxy War Between Discovery & Red Bull Is Official
43815 views
Throwback Thursday: 7 Bikes Turning 30 in 2022
38526 views
Discovery to Broadcast World Cup Coverage from 2023
38312 views
Troy Brosnan Has Broken His Ankle at Australian National Champs
35298 views
How to Accurately Calculate What Spring Rate You Need
35220 views
Industry Digest: $2 Billion of Bike Imports in 2021, Decathlon Shuts US Stores & More
34025 views

2 Comments

  • 3 0
 Huuuuuge props to Jess on coming back so incredibly after that crash last year. Congrats Jess!!!!!
  • 1 0
 NZ Downhill in a good place. World cups this year will be interesting.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008837
Mobile Version of Website