Results: George Brannigan & Jess Blewitt Win the New Zealand National DH Championships

Results:



Elite Men:



1st. George Brannigan: 2:54.53

2nd. Tuhoto-Ariki Pene: 2:56.56

3rd. Hamish Mcleod: 2:57.25

4th. Sam Blenkinsop: 2:57.78

5th. Charlie Makea: 2:58.35





Elite Women:



1st. Jess Blewitt: 3:25.79

2nd. Virginia Armstrong: 3:31.37

3rd. Raewyn Morrison: 3:37.38

4th. Kalani Muirhead: 3:38.06

5th. Louise Kelly: 3:42.50







Junior Men:



1st. Lachlan Stevens-Mcnab: 2:57.02

2nd. Toby Meek: 2:59.58

3rd. Cameron Beck: 3:00.27

4th. Alex Wayman: 3:01.52

5th. Nico Arnold: 3:06.32





Junior Women:



1st. Jenna Hastings: 3:29.72

2nd. Leah Smith: 3:43.62





Full Results:

Elite Men:

Elite Women:

Junior Men:

Junior Women:

The results are in from the New Zealand DH National Championships, with George Brannigan, Jess Blewitt, Lachlan Stevens-Mcnab and Jenna Hastings taking the 2022 Elite and Junior titles.Jess Blewitt secured the Women's Elite national title with a win of nearly six seconds on Virginia Armstrong. Junior racer Jenna Hastings was the closest woman to Jess as she took the second-fastest female time of the day with a 3:29.72. George Brannigan took the national title for the Elite Men with his new team pulling around two seconds ahead of Tuhoto-Ariki Pene. While Hamish Mcleod would finish third in elites the fastest Junior Lachlan Stevens-Mcnab was the third-fastest man of the day.Check out the full results below.