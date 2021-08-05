Results: Greg Minnaar & Mille Johnset Win the Maribor iXS Downhill Cup 2021

With the next round of the World Cup kicking off in Maribor next week and the European DH Championships on a similar course this weekend, some big names were getting between the tape for the midweek iXS Downhill Cup in Maribor.
Toby Meek came out on top in the U19 Men's racing, leading by over two seconds on Dennis Luffman and Remy Meier Smith. For the U19 Women, Phoebe Gale once again showed she could be the young rider to beat this season as she took the top spot by over five seconds.
Moving onto the Elite Women's race, Mille Johnset backed up her fourth-place finish in Les Gets with the fastest time today by a huge 19.713
seconds to Abigail Hogie. Fastest qualifier Vali Höll missed her race run today after a flat tire on the way to the start hut. Greg Minnaar dominated the Elite Men this week with a number one finish in qualifying and finals. Henry Kerr came closest to Minnaar, but he was still nearly three seconds off the winning pace.
Check out the full results below.
Results
Elite Men
1st. Greg Minnaar: 3:26.507
2nd. Henry Kerr: +2.874
3rd. Adam Brayton: +3.707
4th. Luke Meier Smith: +4.040
5th. Luca Shaw: +4.810
Elite Women
1st. Mille Johnset: 4:04.787
2nd. Abigail Hogie: +19.713
3rd. Anna Newkirk: +20.631
4th. Izabela Yankova: +26.526
5th. Lisa Gava: +30.487
U19 Men
1st. Toby Meek: 3:36.332
2nd. Dennis Luffman: +2.185
3rd. Remy Meier Smith: +2.783
4th. Lachlan Stevens-McNab: +3.688
5th.Preston Williams: +4.367
U19 Women
1st. Phoebe Gale: 4:20.746
2nd. Delia Da Mocogno: +5.067
3rd. Kine Haugom: +17.441
4th. Anouk Arendt: +1:08.355
5th. Giulia Sandrin: +1:31.032
Full ResultsTop 25 Elite MenElite WomenU19 MenU19 Women
9 Comments
are you fÜ*Üng serious? come on....
COOL! #murikah
Post a Comment