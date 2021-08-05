Results: Greg Minnaar & Mille Johnset Win the Maribor iXS Downhill Cup 2021

Aug 5, 2021
by Ed Spratt  
With the next round of the World Cup kicking off in Maribor next week and the European DH Championships on a similar course this weekend, some big names were getting between the tape for the midweek iXS Downhill Cup in Maribor.

Toby Meek came out on top in the U19 Men's racing, leading by over two seconds on Dennis Luffman and Remy Meier Smith. For the U19 Women, Phoebe Gale once again showed she could be the young rider to beat this season as she took the top spot by over five seconds.

Moving onto the Elite Women's race, Mille Johnset backed up her fourth-place finish in Les Gets with the fastest time today by a huge 19.713 seconds to Abigail Hogie. Fastest qualifier Vali Höll missed her race run today after a flat tire on the way to the start hut. Greg Minnaar dominated the Elite Men this week with a number one finish in qualifying and finals. Henry Kerr came closest to Minnaar, but he was still nearly three seconds off the winning pace.

Check out the full results below.


Results
Elite Men

1st. Greg Minnaar: 3:26.507
2nd. Henry Kerr: +2.874
3rd. Adam Brayton: +3.707
4th. Luke Meier Smith: +4.040
5th. Luca Shaw: +4.810
Elite Women

1st. Mille Johnset: 4:04.787
2nd. Abigail Hogie: +19.713
3rd. Anna Newkirk: +20.631
4th. Izabela Yankova: +26.526
5th. Lisa Gava: +30.487

U19 Men

1st. Toby Meek: 3:36.332
2nd. Dennis Luffman: +2.185
3rd. Remy Meier Smith: +2.783
4th. Lachlan Stevens-McNab: +3.688
5th.Preston Williams: +4.367
U19 Women

1st. Phoebe Gale: 4:20.746
2nd. Delia Da Mocogno: +5.067
3rd. Kine Haugom: +17.441
4th. Anouk Arendt: +1:08.355
5th. Giulia Sandrin: +1:31.032


Full Results

Top 25 Elite Men

Elite Women

U19 Men

U19 Women



Posted In:
Racing and Events Results DH Racing


Must Read This Week
Muc-Off Withdraws Commencal 21 Sponsorship & Insists Amaury Pierron Take Course After 'Racial Stereotyping'
74985 views
First Ride: We Are One Arrival - A Canadian-Made Carbon Enduro Bike
60458 views
First Look: 2022 Trek Roscoe Hardtail
59760 views
Review: 2022 Santa Cruz Bronson - Mixed Wheels For Mixed Intentions
55294 views
Update: A Post-Mortem on the Two-Speed BMX Bike That Didn't Win the Olympics
45684 views
Throwback Thursday: Fox's Upside Down Prototype Downhill Fork
42147 views
8 Pro Bikes from the Strait Acres Slalom Invitational 2021
42070 views
Shimano Announces 3 New Flat Pedals
41070 views

9 Comments

  • 4 0
 Great to see Grandad up in 3rd!
  • 2 0
 "Fastest qualifier Vali Höll missed her race run today after a flat tire on the way to the start hut"

are you fÜ*Üng serious? come on....
  • 2 0
 All that sneaky practice paid off, eh?
  • 2 0
 Congrats to Mille! Well deserved.
  • 1 0
 I see several US names on the finish list. 2 ladies even.

COOL! #murikah
  • 1 0
 13th for Łukasik, not bad, time for top 5 in EWS Smile
  • 1 0
 Poor Vali can’t get a break.
  • 1 0
 I wonder what Vali’s qualies time was like?
  • 1 0
 He's still "goat" it!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007890
Mobile Version of Website