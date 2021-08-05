Results: Greg Minnaar & Mille Johnset Win the Maribor iXS Downhill Cup 2021

Results

Elite Men



1st. Greg Minnaar: 3:26.507

2nd. Henry Kerr: +2.874

3rd. Adam Brayton: +3.707

4th. Luke Meier Smith: +4.040

5th. Luca Shaw: +4.810

Elite Women



1st. Mille Johnset: 4:04.787

2nd. Abigail Hogie: +19.713

3rd. Anna Newkirk: +20.631

4th. Izabela Yankova: +26.526

5th. Lisa Gava: +30.487



U19 Men



1st. Toby Meek: 3:36.332

2nd. Dennis Luffman: +2.185

3rd. Remy Meier Smith: +2.783

4th. Lachlan Stevens-McNab: +3.688

5th. Preston Williams: +4.367

U19 Women



1st. Phoebe Gale: 4:20.746

2nd. Delia Da Mocogno: +5.067

3rd. Kine Haugom: +17.441

4th. Anouk Arendt: +1:08.355

5th. Giulia Sandrin: +1:31.032



Full Results

Top 25 Elite Men

Elite Women

U19 Men

U19 Women

With the next round of the World Cup kicking off in Maribor next week and the European DH Championships on a similar course this weekend, some big names were getting between the tape for the midweek iXS Downhill Cup in Maribor.Toby Meek came out on top in the U19 Men's racing, leading by over two seconds on Dennis Luffman and Remy Meier Smith. For the U19 Women, Phoebe Gale once again showed she could be the young rider to beat this season as she took the top spot by over five seconds.Moving onto the Elite Women's race, Mille Johnset backed up her fourth-place finish in Les Gets with the fastest time today by a hugeseconds to Abigail Hogie. Fastest qualifier Vali Höll missed her race run today after a flat tire on the way to the start hut. Greg Minnaar dominated the Elite Men this week with a number one finish in qualifying and finals. Henry Kerr came closest to Minnaar, but he was still nearly three seconds off the winning pace.Check out the full results below.