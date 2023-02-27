Results: Haley Batten & Alan Hatherly Win the Shimano Supercup Massi Banyoles

Results:



Elite Men:



1st. Alan Hatherly: 1:20:25

2nd. Luca Schwarzbauer: 1:20:31

3rd. Titouan Carod: 1:20:40

4th. Pierre De Froidmont: 1:20:40

5th. David Valero Serrano: 1:20:43





Elite Women:



1st. Haley Batten: 1:10:25

2nd. Mona Mitterwallner: 1:11:30

3rd. Evie Richards: 1:11:47

4th. Alessandra Keller: 1:12:04

5th. Caroline Bohé: 1:12:08







U23 Men:



1st. Luke Wiedmann: 1:19:29

2nd. Luca Martin: 1:19:30

3rd. Tom Schellekens: 1:19:32

4th. Nathan Cornillon: 1:19:35

5th. Paul Schehl: 1:20:29







Full Results:

Top 40 Elite Men:

Top 40 Elite Women:

Top 20 U23 Men:

The results are in from the Shimano Supercup Massi Banyoles with Haley Batten and Alan Hatherly taking the Elite wins.Haley Batten took a strong early season win as she finished the Elite Women's race just over a minute ahead of Mona Mitterwallner in second position. Evie Richards crossed the line in third with last year's World Cup overall winner Alessandra Keller ending the day in fourth place. For the Elite Men Alan Hatherly just pulled ahead of Luca Schwarzbauer with a gap of just six seconds between the top two podium spots. 15 seconds back and it was a sprint to the line for Titouan Carod in third and Pierre De Froidmont in fourth place.Check out the results below.