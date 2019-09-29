Results: Industry Trophy - EWS Trophy of Nations 2019

Results



Men



1st. Julbo Eyewear [Bailly Maitre // Barel // Clementz]

2nd. Ibis Cycles [Buchanan // Geankoplis // Wallner]: +1:52.98

3rd. E13* Urge BP Enduro Team [Benoit // Gaillot // Daumas]: +2:13.51

4th. Pole Cycles [Nation // Lehikoinen // Kokkonen]: +4:32.12

5th. Miranda Racing Team [Cure // Demuylder // Ladeira]: +5:32.83





Women



1st. Les Trois Beguettes [Duvert // Jonnier // Charles]

2nd. Vittoria Team Women [Missiaggia // Lucchini // Cancellieri]: +26:04.11







Mixed



1st. Tribe Rocky France - Urge BP [Batista // Rey // Menjou]

2nd. Marin Bikes [Ashelford // Jones // Such]: +9:15.26

3rd. Team Lapierre [Pontal // Vouilloz // Gallean]: +11:51.89





Provisional Full Results

The second race to tackle the slopes of Finale Ligure is the Industry Trophy which is filled with plenty of top riders and a few legends of the sport. With the likes of Fabien Barel and Nico Vouilloz on track, there was plenty of fast racing on hand.