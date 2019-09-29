Results: Industry Trophy - EWS Trophy of Nations 2019

The second race to tackle the slopes of Finale Ligure is the Industry Trophy which is filled with plenty of top riders and a few legends of the sport. With the likes of Fabien Barel and Nico Vouilloz on track, there was plenty of fast racing on hand. Results
Men
1st. Julbo Eyewear [Bailly Maitre // Barel // Clementz]
2nd. Ibis Cycles [Buchanan // Geankoplis // Wallner]: +1:52.98
3rd. E13* Urge BP Enduro Team [Benoit // Gaillot // Daumas]: +2:13.51
4th. Pole Cycles [Nation // Lehikoinen // Kokkonen]: +4:32.12
5th. Miranda Racing Team [Cure // Demuylder // Ladeira]: +5:32.83
Women
1st. Les Trois Beguettes [Duvert // Jonnier // Charles]
2nd. Vittoria Team Women [Missiaggia // Lucchini // Cancellieri]: +26:04.11
Mixed
1st. Tribe Rocky France - Urge BP [Batista // Rey // Menjou]
2nd. Marin Bikes [Ashelford // Jones // Such]: +9:15.26
3rd. Team Lapierre [Pontal // Vouilloz // Gallean]: +11:51.89
Provisional Full Results
4 Comments
Post a Comment