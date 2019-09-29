Do you want to make Pinkbike and Trailforks better? Pinkbike is looking for full time Software Developers - Check Available Jobs

Results: Industry Trophy - EWS Trophy of Nations 2019

Sep 28, 2019
by Ed Spratt  
A stage with a view to close out the 2019 season

The second race to tackle the slopes of Finale Ligure is the Industry Trophy which is filled with plenty of top riders and a few legends of the sport. With the likes of Fabien Barel and Nico Vouilloz on track, there was plenty of fast racing on hand.

Results


Men

1st. Julbo Eyewear [Bailly Maitre // Barel // Clementz]
2nd. Ibis Cycles [Buchanan // Geankoplis // Wallner]: +1:52.98
3rd. E13* Urge BP Enduro Team [Benoit // Gaillot // Daumas]: +2:13.51
4th. Pole Cycles [Nation // Lehikoinen // Kokkonen]: +4:32.12
5th. Miranda Racing Team [Cure // Demuylder // Ladeira]: +5:32.83


Women

1st. Les Trois Beguettes [Duvert // Jonnier // Charles]
2nd. Vittoria Team Women [Missiaggia // Lucchini // Cancellieri]: +26:04.11



Mixed

1st. Tribe Rocky France - Urge BP [Batista // Rey // Menjou]
2nd. Marin Bikes [Ashelford // Jones // Such]: +9:15.26
3rd. Team Lapierre [Pontal // Vouilloz // Gallean]: +11:51.89



Provisional Full Results





Posted In:
Racing and Events Results Enduro Racing Enduro World Series Trophy Of Nations 2019


Must Read This Week
Nino Schurter Reprimanded by Swiss Army After Mooning at the White House
68988 views
First Look: Ibis' Updated Mojo HD5 Has a Different Approach to Suspension
64707 views
4 Affordable Trail Bike Forks Ridden & Rated
62436 views
Review: Marin Mount Vision - Strange Looks, Intriguing Performance
59078 views
More Custom Race Machines From Trophy of Nations Finale Ligure 2019
56851 views
Transition Announces All New Patrols Come With a Coil Shock
53312 views
Throwback Thursday: 22 Bikes from the First Ever EWS Race
45323 views
Spotted: New Ibis Enduro Bike at EWS Zermatt
42528 views

4 Comments

  • 6 0
 How about a media squid race next year!
  • 3 0
 Niklas Wallner (brother of Robin Wallner) who raced for Ibis today is a media squid on the regular EWS races.
  • 4 0
 Not surprised to see the Julbo team take the win. That's a stacked lineup.
  • 2 0
 French lines win medals!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.014393
Mobile Version of Website