Results: Internazionali D'Italia Series 2021 - Andora Race Cup

Mar 7, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

The international XC race season continues with another stacked field of top World Cup riders heading to the first round of the Internazionali D'Italia series for another early season race. In the Elite Men's race, Lars Forster came out on top, with the winner of last week's Copa Catalana Internacional Victor Koretzky coming across the line in second place.

For the Elite Women, Jolanda Neff took the top spot with a significant 37-second lead over Mona Mitterwallner. Check out the full results below.



Results:


Open Men:

1st. Lars Forster: 1:28:40
2nd. Victor Koretzky: +11
3rd. Milan Vader: +14
4th. David Valero Serrano: +15
5th. Gerhard Kerschbaumer: +16


Open Women:

1st. Jolanda Neff: 1:14:42
2nd. Mona Mitterwallner: +37
3rd. Anne Terpstra: +43
4th. Sina Frei: +56
5th. Martina Berta: +1:01



Full Results:

Top 50 Open Men:


Open Women:




Posted In:
Racing and Events Results XC Racing


12 Comments

  • 23 1
 Nuff said, Yolanda back on form !!
  • 3 0
 ripping up the field damb nice to se her get over that ugly crash.
  • 3 0
 Hopefully it’s not just early season form.
  • 1 0
 So happy to see her pushing hard and killing it.
  • 1 0
 That picture makes it look like the 2nd place woman was pretty close (certainly closer than 37 seconds). Perhaps she just cruised in celebrating 2nd rather than sprinting in like Jolanda would have?
  • 2 0
 that was a junior girl right behind Big Grin
  • 2 0
 That's not Mona in the background
  • 3 0
 Jolanda coming in hot!
  • 3 0
 Yeah I read Andorra too.
  • 2 0
 Sina Frei 4th!!
  • 3 0
 And she was leading before she got a mechanical!
  • 1 0
 Number plate is upside down

Post a Comment



