Results: Internazionali D'Italia Series 2021 - Andora Race Cup

Results:



Open Men:



1st. Lars Forster: 1:28:40

2nd. Victor Koretzky: +11

3rd. Milan Vader: +14

4th. David Valero Serrano: +15

5th. Gerhard Kerschbaumer: +16





Open Women:



1st. Jolanda Neff: 1:14:42

2nd. Mona Mitterwallner: +37

3rd. Anne Terpstra: +43

4th. Sina Frei: +56

5th. Martina Berta: +1:01





Full Results:

Top 50 Open Men:

Open Women:

The international XC race season continues with another stacked field of top World Cup riders heading to the first round of the Internazionali D'Italia series for another early season race. In the Elite Men's race, Lars Forster came out on top, with the winner of last week's Copa Catalana Internacional Victor Koretzky coming across the line in second place.For the Elite Women, Jolanda Neff took the top spot with a significant 37-second lead over Mona Mitterwallner. Check out the full results below.