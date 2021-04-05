Results: Internazionali D'Italia Series 2021 - Capoliveri Legend Cup

Credits: Michele Mondini

Results:



Open Men:



1st. Henrique Avancini: 1:34:30

2nd. Nino Schurter: +2

3rd. Maxime Marotte: +2

4th. Luca Braidot: +20

5th. Vlad Dascalu: +33





Open Women:



1st. Kate Courtney: 1:36:10

2nd. Chiara Teocchi: +25

3rd. Caroline Bohe: +47

4th. Eva Lechner: +3:56

5th. Sofie Heby Pedersen: +4:07





Full Results:

Open Men:

Open Women:

The international XC race season continues with a field of riders that could rival a World Cup and a wild looking course at the second round of the Internazionali D'Italia series. In the Elite Men's race, Henrique Avancini came out on top, with Nino Schurter coming across the line in second place.For the Elite Women, Kate Courtney took the top spot with a significant 25 second lead over Chiara Teocchi. Check out the full results below.