Results: Internazionali D'Italia Series 2021 - Marlene Südtirol Sunshine Race

Apr 10, 2021
by Ed Spratt  
Credits: Alice Russolo

The international XC race season continues with another stacked line up of World Cup riders at the third round of the Internazionali D'Italia series. In the Elite Men's race, Mathias Flückiger came out on top, with Nino Schurter coming across the line just four seconds back in second place.

For the Elite Women, Loana Lecomte took the top spot with a significant lead of nearly two minutes on current Elite World Champion Pauline Ferrand Prevot. Check out the full results below.



Results:


Open Men (6 Laps):

1st. Mathias Flückiger: 1:23:38
2nd. Nino Schurter: +4
3rd. Maxime Marotte: +11
4th. Ondrej Cink: +11
5th. Filippo Colombo: +28


Open Women (5 Laps):

1st. Loana Lecomte: 1:22:02
2nd. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: +1:44
3rd. Mona Mitterwallner: +2:05
4th. Sina Frei: +2:45
5th. Jolanda Neff: +3:15



Full Results:

Top 50 Open Men:


Top 50 Open Women:




 Loana is going to shock the elite field this year.

