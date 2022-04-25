Results: Isabeau Courdurier & Greg Callaghan Win Round 1 of the Scottish Enduro Series at Fort William

The results are in from the first round of the 2022 Scottish Enduro Series at Fort William with top UK and international racers getting between the tape.
Full Results:
Pro MenPro Women
Pro Men:
1st. Greg Callaghan: 21:46.85
2nd. Christopher Gallagher: 22:00.58
3rd. Elliott Heap: 22:02.99
4th. Innes Graham: 22:05.00
5th. Mathew Stuttard: 22:05.49
Pro Women:
1st. Isabeau Courdurier: 24:34.53
2nd. Ella Conolly: 24:48.40
3rd. Bex Baraona: 25:05.92
4th. Chloe Taylor: 25:06.36
5th. Polly Henderson: 25:27.61
