Results: Isabeau Courdurier & Greg Callaghan Win Round 1 of the Scottish Enduro Series at Fort William

Apr 25, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
The results are in from the first round of the 2022 Scottish Enduro Series at Fort William with top UK and international racers getting between the tape.


Check out the full results below.

Results:


Pro Men:

1st. Greg Callaghan: 21:46.85
2nd. Christopher Gallagher: 22:00.58
3rd. Elliott Heap: 22:02.99
4th. Innes Graham: 22:05.00
5th. Mathew Stuttard: 22:05.49


Pro Women:

1st. Isabeau Courdurier: 24:34.53
2nd. Ella Conolly: 24:48.40
3rd. Bex Baraona: 25:05.92
4th. Chloe Taylor: 25:06.36
5th. Polly Henderson: 25:27.61


Full Results:

Pro Men

Pro Women


You can check out all the categories here.



3 Comments

  • 5 0
 Good man Greg! Mighty win with a hefty margin.
  • 4 0
 Great to see Innes Graham back at racing and doing well!
  • 1 0
 Is he gonna do EWS?

Post a Comment



