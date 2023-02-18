Results: Jackson Goldstone & Sian A'Hern Win the Thredbo Cannonball DH 2023

A doubleheader race at the Thredbo Cannonball festival saw riders get between the tape for the Oakley Australian Open Downhill. The race acted as both an open event for the Cannonball festival and the 2023 Australian National championships.
In the overall standings, it was Jackson Goldstone and Sian A'Hern who took the top honours setting the fastest times of the day on a shortened course due to adverse weather conditions. Jackson Goldstone backed up his Hardline win with another gold medal outing against elite riders as he went 1.4 seconds up on Luke Meier-Smith. Troy Brosnan rounded out the top three, 2.8 seconds back. Sian A'Hern piloted her new YT to the top spot by over five seconds against Nina Hoffmann in 2nd. Anna Newkirk crossed the line over six seconds back in third.
For the national titles the Elite honors go to Luke Meier-Smith and Sian A'Hern, this marks Sian's third national title. In the Junior it is Kael Foale and Sacha Mills who take home the titles.
Check out the results below.Oakley Australian Open Downhill Results:
Elite Men:
1st. Jackson Goldstone: 3:57.226
2nd. Luke Meier-Smith: +1.428
3rd. Troy Brosnan: +2.803
4th. Kye A'Hern: +3.165
5th. Jackson Frew: +3.625
Elite Women:
1st. Sian A'Hern: 4:24.707
2nd. Nina Hoffmann: +5.181
3rd. Anna Newkirk: +6.723
4th. Lia Ladbrook: +13.940
5th. Ellie Smith: +19.565
Junior Men:
1st. Kael Foale: 4:06.811
2nd. Lewis Allbon: +2.575
3rd. Jed Stanton: +5.089
4th. William R Ireland: +7.169
5th. Mitchell Claxton: +7.299
Junior Women:
1st. Sacha Mills: 4:41.104
2nd. Georgia Henness: +11.660
3rd. Alix Luckman: +14.624
4th. Zali Miklas: +19.129
5th. Poppy Pollock: +21.527
Australian National Championships Results:
Elite Men:
1st. Luke Meier-Smith: 3:58.654
2nd. Troy Brosnan: +2.803
3rd. Kye A'Hern: +3.165
Elite Women:
1st. Sian A'Hern: 4:24.707
2nd. Lia Ladbrook: +13.940
3rd. Ellie Smith: +19.565
Junior Men:
1st. Kael Foale: 4:06.811
2nd. Lewis Allbon: +2.575
3rd. Jed Stanton: +5.089
Junior Women:
1st. Sacha Mills: 4:41.104
2nd. Georgia Henness: +11.660
3rd. Alix Luckman: +14.624
Full results can be found here
