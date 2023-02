Results: Jackson Goldstone & Sian A'Hern Win the Thredbo Cannonball DH 2023

Oakley Australian Open Downhill Results:

Elite Men:



1st. Jackson Goldstone: 3:57.226

2nd. Luke Meier-Smith: +1.428

3rd. Troy Brosnan: +2.803

4th. Kye A'Hern: +3.165

5th. Jackson Frew: +3.625



Elite Women:



1st. Sian A'Hern: 4:24.707

2nd. Nina Hoffmann: +5.181

3rd. Anna Newkirk: +6.723

4th. Lia Ladbrook: +13.940

5th. Ellie Smith: +19.565





Junior Men:



1st. Kael Foale: 4:06.811

2nd. Lewis Allbon: +2.575

3rd. Jed Stanton: +5.089

4th. William R Ireland: +7.169

5th. Mitchell Claxton: +7.299



Junior Women:



1st. Sacha Mills: 4:41.104

2nd. Georgia Henness: +11.660

3rd. Alix Luckman: +14.624

4th. Zali Miklas: +19.129

5th. Poppy Pollock: +21.527





Australian National Championships Results:

Elite Men:



1st. Luke Meier-Smith: 3:58.654

2nd. Troy Brosnan: +2.803

3rd. Kye A'Hern: +3.165



Elite Women:



1st. Sian A'Hern: 4:24.707

2nd. Lia Ladbrook: +13.940

3rd. Ellie Smith: +19.565





Junior Men:



1st. Kael Foale: 4:06.811

2nd. Lewis Allbon: +2.575

3rd. Jed Stanton: +5.089



Junior Women:



1st. Sacha Mills: 4:41.104

2nd. Georgia Henness: +11.660

3rd. Alix Luckman: +14.624





A doubleheader race at the Thredbo Cannonball festival saw riders get between the tape for the Oakley Australian Open Downhill. The race acted as both an open event for the Cannonball festival and the 2023 Australian National championships.In the overall standings, it was Jackson Goldstone and Sian A'Hern who took the top honours setting the fastest times of the day on a shortened course due to adverse weather conditions. Jackson Goldstone backed up his Hardline win with another gold medal outing against elite riders as he went 1.4 seconds up on Luke Meier-Smith. Troy Brosnan rounded out the top three, 2.8 seconds back. Sian A'Hern piloted her new YT to the top spot by over five seconds against Nina Hoffmann in 2nd. Anna Newkirk crossed the line over six seconds back in third.For the national titles the Elite honors go to Luke Meier-Smith and Sian A'Hern, this marks Sian's third national title. In the Junior it is Kael Foale and Sacha Mills who take home the titles.Check out the results below.Full results can be found here