Results: Jennifer Jackson & Leandre Bouchard Win the 2021 Canadian National XC Championships

Sep 25, 2021
by Ed Spratt  
The results are in from the Canadian XC National Championships after a two-year hiatus, with Jennifer Jackson and Leandre Bouchard taking the Elite 2021 titles.

Jennifer Jackson secured the Women's national title by over ten seconds on Laurie Arseneault in second-place and Sandra Walter in third. Leandre Bouchard took the national title in the Men's racing, with Marc Andre Fortier nearly a minute back in second and Tyler Orschel completes the top three for the Elite Men.

Check out the full results below.

Results:


Elite Men:

1st. Leandre Bouchard: 1:28:07.40
2nd. Marc Andre Fortier: 1:28:56.39
3rd. Tyler Orschel: 1:29:27.12
4th. Quinton Disera: 1:30:07.17
5th. Peter Disera: 1:30:44.79


Elite Women:

1st. Jennifer Jackson: 1:21:34
2nd. Laurie Arseneault: 1:21:47
3rd. Sandra Walter: 1:22:51
4th. Catharine Pendrel: 1:23:18
5th. Cindy Montambault: 1:25:04



U23 Men:

1st. Gunnar Holmgren: 1:11:23.79
2nd. Victor Verreault: 1:11:36.30
3rd. Charles Antoine St-Onge: 1:12:36.66
4th. Tyler Clark: 1:12:57.89
5th. Vincent Thiboutot: 1:14:17.46


U23 Women:

1st. Emilly Johnston: 1:21:56
2nd. Marianne Theberge: 1:24:21
3rd. Sidney Mcgill: 1:25:46
4th. Jocelyn Stel: 1:27:21
5th. Roxane Vermette: 1:27:50



Full Results:

Elite Men

Elite Women

U23 Men

U23 Women



