Results: Jennifer Jackson & Leandre Bouchard Win the 2021 Canadian National XC Championships

Results:



Elite Men:



1st. Leandre Bouchard: 1:28:07.40

2nd. Marc Andre Fortier: 1:28:56.39

3rd. Tyler Orschel: 1:29:27.12

4th. Quinton Disera: 1:30:07.17

5th. Peter Disera: 1:30:44.79





Elite Women:



1st. Jennifer Jackson: 1:21:34

2nd. Laurie Arseneault: 1:21:47

3rd. Sandra Walter: 1:22:51

4th. Catharine Pendrel: 1:23:18

5th. Cindy Montambault: 1:25:04







U23 Men:



1st. Gunnar Holmgren: 1:11:23.79

2nd. Victor Verreault: 1:11:36.30

3rd. Charles Antoine St-Onge: 1:12:36.66

4th. Tyler Clark: 1:12:57.89

5th. Vincent Thiboutot: 1:14:17.46





U23 Women:



1st. Emilly Johnston: 1:21:56

2nd. Marianne Theberge: 1:24:21

3rd. Sidney Mcgill: 1:25:46

4th. Jocelyn Stel: 1:27:21

5th. Roxane Vermette: 1:27:50





Full Results:

Elite Men

Elite Women

U23 Men

U23 Women

The results are in from the Canadian XC National Championships after a two-year hiatus, with Jennifer Jackson and Leandre Bouchard taking the Elite 2021 titles.Jennifer Jackson secured the Women's national title by over ten seconds on Laurie Arseneault in second-place and Sandra Walter in third. Leandre Bouchard took the national title in the Men's racing, with Marc Andre Fortier nearly a minute back in second and Tyler Orschel completes the top three for the Elite Men.Check out the full results below.