Results: Joe Breeden & Vali Höll Go Fastest on Day 2 of the NotARace IXS Test Cup Session

Jun 4, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

The results are in from the second day of timing at the NotARace IXS Test Cup Sessions and it's Joe Breeden and Vali Höll who have gone fastest. Riders were reaching even higher speeds today and yesterday's fastest times were smashed in both categories.

Most of the top five for the men remained the same with Joe Breeden and Danny hart both moving up one spot in the rankings to finish first and second. Loris Veriger moved up from fifth to third while Bernard Kerr delivered another strong performance in fifth. George Brannigan was the only new rider in the top five. Breeden knocked around three seconds off Bernard's winning time from yesterday and while the entire top five was within a second yesterday, the time gaps are much bigger today.

Vali Höll was on a hot streak today and actually poted the two fastest times in the women's field. Her 2:37 this afternoon was around 8 seconds up on yesterday's fastest time and her 2:38 that was also recorded this afternoon shows she has the consistency to go with her speed. The next three fastest times went to Monika Hrastnik, with her best run about 4 seconds back on Höll. Camille Balanche, Emilie Siegenthaler and yesterday's fastest rider Nina Hoffmann round out the rest of the top five.

Elite Men

1st. Joe Breeden: 2:19.051
2nd. Danny Hart: +0.969
3rd. Loris Vergier: +1.280
4th. Geogre Brannigan: +1.708
5th. Bernard Kerr: +1.739

Elite Women

1st. Vali Höll: 2:37.532
2nd. Monika Hrastnik: +3.778
3rd. Camille Balanche: +6.308
4th. Emilie Siegenthaler: +10.217
5th. Nina Hoffmann: +10.901


Live timing can be found here. Full results to follow.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Results Joe Breeden Vali Holl


Must Read This Week
Spotted: Pole’s New 190mm Travel Bike
76372 views
Trendspotting: 4 Predictions About the Near Future of Mountain Bike Tech
61142 views
Transition Releases New Alloy Patrol with Mixed Wheels & 160mm Travel
60175 views
The Importance of Handlebar Height & Why It's Often Overlooked
59904 views
61 Bikes of Whistler Bike Park Opening Day 2021
58963 views
First Ride: Transition's New Spire & Patrol
53504 views
Updated: Kate Courtney Announces Broken Arm Following Nove Mesto XC World Cup Crash
53393 views
Thought Experiment: The $22,000 Trail Bike Build
44884 views

2 Comments

  • 4 0
 I like these non race formats:
Race numbers
Live timing
leaderboard
Final placings

Great concept.
  • 2 0
 Joe breeden on fantasy dh team it is

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007782
Mobile Version of Website