Results: Joe Breeden & Vali Höll Go Fastest on Day 2 of the NotARace IXS Test Cup Session

The results are in from the second day of timing at the NotARace IXS Test Cup Sessions and it's Joe Breeden and Vali Höll who have gone fastest. Riders were reaching even higher speeds today and yesterday's fastest times were smashed in both categories.
Most of the top five for the men remained the same with Joe Breeden and Danny hart both moving up one spot in the rankings to finish first and second. Loris Veriger moved up from fifth to third while Bernard Kerr delivered another strong performance in fifth. George Brannigan was the only new rider in the top five. Breeden knocked around three seconds off Bernard's winning time from yesterday
and while the entire top five was within a second yesterday, the time gaps are much bigger today.
Vali Höll was on a hot streak today and actually poted the two fastest times in the women's field. Her 2:37 this afternoon was around 8 seconds up on yesterday's fastest time and her 2:38 that was also recorded this afternoon shows she has the consistency to go with her speed. The next three fastest times went to Monika Hrastnik, with her best run about 4 seconds back on Höll. Camille Balanche, Emilie Siegenthaler and yesterday's fastest rider Nina Hoffmann round out the rest of the top five.
Elite Men
1st. Joe Breeden: 2:19.051
2nd. Danny Hart: +0.969
3rd. Loris Vergier: +1.280
4th. Geogre Brannigan: +1.708
5th. Bernard Kerr: +1.739
Elite Women
1st. Vali Höll: 2:37.532
2nd. Monika Hrastnik: +3.778
3rd. Camille Balanche: +6.308
4th. Emilie Siegenthaler: +10.217
5th. Nina Hoffmann: +10.901
Live timing can be found here
. Full results to follow.
2 Comments
Race numbers
Live timing
leaderboard
Final placings
Great concept.
Post a Comment