close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Results: Jolanda Neff & Alan Hatherly Win the Internacionales XCO Chelva 2022

Feb 21, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
The results are in from the 2022 Internacionales XCO Chelva with Jolanda Neff and Alan Hatherly taking the Elite wins. Jolanda Neff took a clear victory in the Elite Women's race as she finished half a minute clear of Linda Indergand in second position. Martina Berta completed the top three, one-minute back. For the Elite Men Alan Hatherly secured a lead of around a minute on Filippo Colombo as he took a strong first big win of the season.

Check out the full results below.



Results:


Elite Men:

1st. Alan Hatherly: 1:20:15
2nd. Filippo Colombo: 1:21:11
3rd. David Valero: 1:21:14
4th. Maxime Marotte: 1:21:23
5th. Vlad Dascalu: 1:21:27


Elite Women:

1st. Jolanda Neff: 1:22:34
2nd. Linda Indergand: 1:23:05
3rd. Martina Berta: 1:23:48
4th. Isla Short: 1:24:40
5th. Greta Seiwald: 1:24:40



U23 Men:

1st. Riley Amos: 1:10:55
2nd. Lucas Grieco: 1:12:07
3rd. Mathis Azzaro: 1:12:13
4th. David Domingo Campos Motos: 1:12:28
5th. Roger Ferrer Vidal: 1:12:46


U23 Women:

1st. Harriet Harnden: 1:13:18
2nd. Sara Cortinovis: 1:14:38
3rd. Noemie Garnier: 1:16:01
4th. Lucia Gomez Andreu: 1:17:07
5th. Ana Mafalda Rebelo Sá Santos: 1:17:30



Full Results:

Top 30 Elite Men:


Elite Women:


Top 30 U23 Men:


U23 Women:




Posted In:
Racing and Events Results XC Racing


Must Read This Week
Review: Starling Spur - No Derailleur, No Worries?
73011 views
First Ride: 2022 Canyon Spectral 125 - A Trail Bike With Enduro Geometry
62999 views
The European Bike Project: 5 Exciting Products from Small European Manufacturers - February 2022
50973 views
An Update on Pinkbike & Beta MTB
50055 views
Opinion: Nobody is Talking About 1 of the Most Interesting Team Moves of the Winter
46122 views
Throwback Thursday: 7 Bikes Turning 20 in 2022
38914 views
Bike Check: Remy Morton's Chainless 26"/24" Mini-Mullet Park Bike
38768 views
Vali Höll to Race EWS & 4 Other Surprises From the EWS Team Release
35341 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007912
Mobile Version of Website