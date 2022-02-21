Results: Jolanda Neff & Alan Hatherly Win the Internacionales XCO Chelva 2022

The results are in from the 2022 Internacionales XCO Chelva with Jolanda Neff and Alan Hatherly taking the Elite wins. Jolanda Neff took a clear victory in the Elite Women's race as she finished half a minute clear of Linda Indergand in second position. Martina Berta completed the top three, one-minute back. For the Elite Men Alan Hatherly secured a lead of around a minute on Filippo Colombo as he took a strong first big win of the season.
Results:
Elite Men:
1st. Alan Hatherly: 1:20:15
2nd. Filippo Colombo: 1:21:11
3rd. David Valero: 1:21:14
4th. Maxime Marotte: 1:21:23
5th. Vlad Dascalu: 1:21:27
Elite Women:
1st. Jolanda Neff: 1:22:34
2nd. Linda Indergand: 1:23:05
3rd. Martina Berta: 1:23:48
4th. Isla Short: 1:24:40
5th. Greta Seiwald: 1:24:40
U23 Men:
1st. Riley Amos: 1:10:55
2nd. Lucas Grieco: 1:12:07
3rd. Mathis Azzaro: 1:12:13
4th. David Domingo Campos Motos: 1:12:28
5th. Roger Ferrer Vidal: 1:12:46
U23 Women:
1st. Harriet Harnden: 1:13:18
2nd. Sara Cortinovis: 1:14:38
3rd. Noemie Garnier: 1:16:01
4th. Lucia Gomez Andreu: 1:17:07
5th. Ana Mafalda Rebelo Sá Santos: 1:17:30
