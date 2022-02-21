Results: Jolanda Neff & Alan Hatherly Win the Internacionales XCO Chelva 2022

Results:



Elite Men:



1st. Alan Hatherly: 1:20:15

2nd. Filippo Colombo: 1:21:11

3rd. David Valero: 1:21:14

4th. Maxime Marotte: 1:21:23

5th. Vlad Dascalu: 1:21:27





Elite Women:



1st. Jolanda Neff: 1:22:34

2nd. Linda Indergand: 1:23:05

3rd. Martina Berta: 1:23:48

4th. Isla Short: 1:24:40

5th. Greta Seiwald: 1:24:40







U23 Men:



1st. Riley Amos: 1:10:55

2nd. Lucas Grieco: 1:12:07

3rd. Mathis Azzaro: 1:12:13

4th. David Domingo Campos Motos: 1:12:28

5th. Roger Ferrer Vidal: 1:12:46





U23 Women:



1st. Harriet Harnden: 1:13:18

2nd. Sara Cortinovis: 1:14:38

3rd. Noemie Garnier: 1:16:01

4th. Lucia Gomez Andreu: 1:17:07

5th. Ana Mafalda Rebelo Sá Santos: 1:17:30





The results are in from the 2022 Internacionales XCO Chelva with Jolanda Neff and Alan Hatherly taking the Elite wins. Jolanda Neff took a clear victory in the Elite Women's race as she finished half a minute clear of Linda Indergand in second position. Martina Berta completed the top three, one-minute back. For the Elite Men Alan Hatherly secured a lead of around a minute on Filippo Colombo as he took a strong first big win of the season.Check out the full results below.