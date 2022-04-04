Results: Jolanda Neff & Martin Vidaurre Kossmann Win the CIMTB Michelin in Petrópolis

Results:



Elite Men:



1st. Martin Vidaurre Kossmann: 1:27:47.852

2nd. Vlad Dascalu: 1:29:00.099

3rd. Thomas Litscher: 1:29:16.436

4th. Maxime Marotte: 1:29:28.456

5th. Jordan Sarrou: 1:29:41.054





Elite Women:



1st. Jolanda Neff: 1:26:08.526

2nd. Laura Stigger: 1:32:10.996

3rd. Evie Richards: 1:32:33.266

4th. Kate Courtney: 1:33:24.694

5th. Sina Frei: 1:33:42.964





Full Results:

Pro Men

Pro Women

Ahead of this weekend's first round of the World Cup in Brazil, the CIMTB Michelin offered riders a chance to ride a similar course at the venue in Petrópolis. Plenty of top riders took the offer of extra time between the tape on the technical Brazilian course with Jolanda Neff & Martin Vidaurre Kossmann winning the race. In the Elite Women's event Jolanda Neff bested a top five that wouldn't be out of place at a world cup with Laura Stigger crossing the line over six minutes back with Evie Richards another 20 seconds behind. For the Elite Men Martin Vidaurre Kossmann came out on top with Vlad Dascalu just over a minute back.Check out the full results below.