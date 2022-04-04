close
Results: Jolanda Neff & Martin Vidaurre Kossmann Win the CIMTB Michelin in Petrópolis

Apr 4, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
Ahead of this weekend's first round of the World Cup in Brazil, the CIMTB Michelin offered riders a chance to ride a similar course at the venue in Petrópolis. Plenty of top riders took the offer of extra time between the tape on the technical Brazilian course with Jolanda Neff & Martin Vidaurre Kossmann winning the race. In the Elite Women's event Jolanda Neff bested a top five that wouldn't be out of place at a world cup with Laura Stigger crossing the line over six minutes back with Evie Richards another 20 seconds behind. For the Elite Men Martin Vidaurre Kossmann came out on top with Vlad Dascalu just over a minute back.

Check out the full results below.


Results:


Elite Men:

1st. Martin Vidaurre Kossmann: 1:27:47.852
2nd. Vlad Dascalu: 1:29:00.099
3rd. Thomas Litscher: 1:29:16.436
4th. Maxime Marotte: 1:29:28.456
5th. Jordan Sarrou: 1:29:41.054


Elite Women:

1st. Jolanda Neff: 1:26:08.526
2nd. Laura Stigger: 1:32:10.996
3rd. Evie Richards: 1:32:33.266
4th. Kate Courtney: 1:33:24.694
5th. Sina Frei: 1:33:42.964



Full Results:

Pro Men


Pro Women




Posted In:
Racing and Events Results


