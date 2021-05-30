Results: Jolanda Neff & Mathias Flueckiger are the 2021 Swiss XC National Champions

May 30, 2021
by Ed Spratt  
After the flat out first two rounds of the XC World Cup, a stacked lineup of the top Swiss XC racers come together for the 2021 National Championships. In the Elite Women's racing, Jolanda Neff secures the title once again as she bests Alessandra Keller by nearly 15 seconds. Sina Frei rounds out the top three Elite Women, just under 40 seconds back.

For the Elite Men, Nino Schurter loses the title of national champion as a hard-charging Mathias Flueckiger takes the win today by over one minute. Marcel Guerrini loses another 15 seconds on Flueckiger as he takes third position. Check out the full results from the Swiss XC National Championships below.

Results:

U23 Men

1st. Alexandre Balmer: 1:23:44.8
2nd. Joel Roth: +43.3
3rd. Fabio Püntener: +48.2
4th. Janis Baumann: +1:43.2
5th. Luca Schätti: +2:5.6

U23 Women

1st. Jacqueline Schneebeli: 1:26:24.3
2nd. Ronja Blöchlinger: +1:12.09
3rd. Noëlle Buri: +1:43.5
4th. Tina Züger: +3:0.5
5th. Melanie Tresch: +3:25.4


Elite Men

1st. Mathias Flueckiger: 1:20:30.1
2nd. Nino Schurter: +1:14.4
3rd. Marcel Guerrini: +1:29.7
4th. Lars Forster: +2:3.3
5th. Lukas Flückiger: +2:48.7

Elite Women

1st. Jolanda Neff: 1:22:03.1
2nd. Alessandra Keller: +14.7
3rd. Sina Frei: +38.1
4th. Linda Indergand: +2:21.4
5th. Ramona Forchini: +3:14.9



Full Results:

U23 Women:


Top 40 U23 Men:


Elite Women:


Elite Men:




