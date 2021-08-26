Junior XC Results from the Val di Sole World Championships 2021

Aug 26, 2021
by Ed Spratt  
The results are in from the first XC race of the week in Val Di Sole as the Junior riders hit the updated course. The French dominated the racing today as they took the top spots in both the Junior Women and Men's races. Line Burquier just managed to win in the Women's category as she pulled a five-second lead over Olivia Onesti and six seconds ahead of Sara Cortinovis. In the Junior Men's race, Adrien Boichis took a big win as he crossed the line with a one-minute-thirteen-second advantage over Camilo Andres Gomez. Nils Aebersold completed the top three one minute and twenty seconds off the leader.

Check out the full results below.


Results:
Junior Women (3 Laps)

1st. Line Burquier: 55:29
2nd. Olivia Onesti: +5
3rd. Sara Cortinovis: +6
4th. Tatiana Tournut: +1:10
5th. Lea Huber: +1:55
Junior Men (4 Laps)

1st. Adrien Boichis: 59:59
2nd. Camilo Andres Gomez: +1:13
3rd. Nils Aebersold: +1:21
4th. Oleksandr Hudyma: +1:43
5th. Brayden Johnson: +2:14


Full Results:

Junior Men

Junior Women



3 Comments

 Is Corran Carrick-Anderson Crawford Carrick-Anderson's son?
 Yes he is! And what a result!
 Carson Beard and Austin Beard = Great work!

Post a Comment



