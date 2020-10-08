Results: Junior XCO - Leogang World Champs 2020

Results:

1st. Mona Mitterwallner: 1:15:55

2nd. Luisa Daubermann: +1:56

3rd. Aneta Novotna: +2:36

4th. Olivia Onesti: +4:27

5th. Line Burquier: +5:53



The Junior Men are currently on track. Results to follow





The results are in from the first XCO race at the World Champs in Leogang. The track is looking wet and wild and after the mud bath of the Team Relay and e-MTB racing yesterday it has provided a tough challenge for the Junior racers today. Check out the full results from the Junior XCO World Champs below.