Results: Junior XCO - Leogang World Champs 2020

Oct 8, 2020
by Ed Spratt  
A bit of smooth woodland bike park to mix it up.


The results are in from the first XCO race at the World Champs in Leogang. The track is looking wet and wild and after the mud bath of the Team Relay and e-MTB racing yesterday it has provided a tough challenge for the Junior racers today. Check out the full results from the Junior XCO World Champs below.


Results:

Junior Women

1st. Mona Mitterwallner: 1:15:55
2nd. Luisa Daubermann: +1:56
3rd. Aneta Novotna: +2:36
4th. Olivia Onesti: +4:27
5th. Line Burquier: +5:53

Junior Men

The Junior Men are currently on track. Results to follow



Full Results:

Junior Women




