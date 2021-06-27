Results: Kate Courtney & Lars Forster Take Big Wins at Round Four of the 2021 Swiss Bike Cup

With just one week until the XC World Cup season continues in Les Gets, some of the top riders are back between the tape for some extra race preparation. Lars Forster looked to be back on good form as he comes out on top in the Elite Men's race with an over 30-second gap to Vital Albin. For the Elite Women, Kate Courtney proved her injury from Nove Mesto
isn't slowing her down as she took the win today by just under 20 seconds. Alessandra Keller went across the line in second place with Yana Belomoina rounding out the top three riders. Check out the full results below.
Results:
Elite Men:
1st. Lars Forster: 1:27:34.0
2nd. Vital Albin: 1:28:13.8
3rd. Andri Frischknecht: 1:28:50.0
4th. Georg Egger: 1:30:34.9
5th. Timon Rüegg: 1:31:24.8
Elite Women:
1st. Kate Courtney: 1:23:37.6
2nd. Alessandra Keller: 1:23:53.9
3rd. Yana Belomoina: 1:24:05.9
4th. Ramona Forchini: 1:25:35.7
5th. Sophie Von Berswordt: 1:27:13.7
