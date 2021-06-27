Results: Kate Courtney & Lars Forster Take Big Wins at Round Four of the 2021 Swiss Bike Cup

Jun 27, 2021
by Ed Spratt  
With just one week until the XC World Cup season continues in Les Gets, some of the top riders are back between the tape for some extra race preparation. Lars Forster looked to be back on good form as he comes out on top in the Elite Men's race with an over 30-second gap to Vital Albin. For the Elite Women, Kate Courtney proved her injury from Nove Mesto isn't slowing her down as she took the win today by just under 20 seconds. Alessandra Keller went across the line in second place with Yana Belomoina rounding out the top three riders. Check out the full results below.



Results:


Elite Men:

1st. Lars Forster: 1:27:34.0
2nd. Vital Albin: 1:28:13.8
3rd. Andri Frischknecht: 1:28:50.0
4th. Georg Egger: 1:30:34.9
5th. Timon Rüegg: 1:31:24.8


Elite Women:

1st. Kate Courtney: 1:23:37.6
2nd. Alessandra Keller: 1:23:53.9
3rd. Yana Belomoina: 1:24:05.9
4th. Ramona Forchini: 1:25:35.7
5th. Sophie Von Berswordt: 1:27:13.7



Full Results:

Elite Men:


Elite Women:




Posted In:
Racing and Events Results XC Racing


Must Read This Week
Quiz: Can You Tell a Real Pinkbike Comment from an AI Generated One?
93547 views
Results: EWS Val di Fassa 2021 Race 1
79164 views
Review: Cannondale's All New 2022 Jekyll 1
75724 views
First Ride: 2022 Norco Range - High Pivot Goodness
67537 views
Final Results: EWS Val di Fassa 2021 Race 2
55843 views
Video: Mullet vs 29er With the Same Geometry - Which is Faster?
45615 views
Bike Check: Keegan Wright's High Pivot Devinci Prototype
40580 views
Spotted: Pivot's New Firebird Race Bike - Val Di Fassa EWS
38759 views

4 Comments

  • 2 0
 how has her arm already healed up?
  • 1 0
 this is on another level Le Tour focus
  • 1 0
 It's been 3 weeks which is on par for a minor fracture recovery. It probably took her 2 weeks since she's so fit.
  • 1 0
 JB weld

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008222
Mobile Version of Website