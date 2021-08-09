Results: Katherine Sharp & Roger Vieira Win Round 2 of the British National DH Series at Innerleithen

Aug 9, 2021
by Ed Spratt  
The results are in from the British DH National Series round two at Innerleithen with top UK talent getting between the tape.

In the Elite Women's race, newly crowned national champ Katherine Sharp took the top step of the podium ahead of Stacey Fisher by almost 10 seconds. Tea Jensen rounded out the top three Elite Women with a time of 3:52.080. Roger Vieira took home the top honors in the Elite Men's race after besting Ben Cathro and Reece Wilson in some pretty tricky conditions.

Check out the full results below.

Results:


Elite Men:

1st. Roger Vieira: 3:00.869
2nd. Ben Cathro: 3:02.013
3rd. Reece Wilson: 3:06.280
4th. Riley Scott: 3:07.829
5th. Joseph Mallen: 3:10.747


Elite Women:

1st. Katherine Sharp: 3:34.947
2nd. Stacey Fisher: 3:43.447
3rd. Tea Jensen: 3:52.080
4th. Monika Mixova: 4:05.647
5th. Aston Tutt: 4:30.877


Full Results:

Elite Men

Elite Women


You can check out all the categories here.



Posted In:
Racing and Events Results British National Dh DH Racing


Must Read This Week
First Ride: We Are One Arrival - A Canadian-Made Carbon Enduro Bike
69477 views
Review: 2022 Santa Cruz Bronson - Mixed Wheels For Mixed Intentions
60251 views
Update: A Post-Mortem on the Two-Speed BMX Bike That Didn't Win the Olympics
54609 views
Spotted: Hope's Prototype High Pivot Enduro Bike [Updated with Response from Hope]
50579 views
Shimano Announces 3 New Flat Pedals
46146 views
YT Industries Acquired By Private Equity Group Ardian
43377 views
Poll: Once and For All, How Much Should a Mountain Bike Weigh?
41954 views
Jolanda Neff Raced on 'Legs & Heart' Without a Bike Computer or Power Meter at the Tokyo Olympics
41687 views

4 Comments

  • 2 0
 A storming run from Lew Buchanan on (I assume) his enduro bike again. Only a fraction of a second behind Cathro, would have finished 3rd in elites.
  • 1 0
 It's so awesome to have someone of Cathro's level giving insight to all things DH racing. When a "how to" video is posted, you know your getting great advice whether you're a beginner or expert rider.
  • 1 0
 "It's not a race". Well done Cathro
  • 1 0
 proud to see Roger in the top, our brazilian gun!!! congrats bro!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008663
Mobile Version of Website