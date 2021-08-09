Results: Katherine Sharp & Roger Vieira Win Round 2 of the British National DH Series at Innerleithen

The results are in from the British DH National Series round two at Innerleithen with top UK talent getting between the tape.
In the Elite Women's race, newly crowned national champ Katherine Sharp took the top step of the podium ahead of Stacey Fisher by almost 10 seconds. Tea Jensen rounded out the top three Elite Women with a time of 3:52.080. Roger Vieira took home the top honors in the Elite Men's race after besting Ben Cathro and Reece Wilson in some pretty tricky conditions.
Check out the full results below.Results:
Full Results:Elite MenElite WomenYou can check out all the categories here.
Elite Men:
1st. Roger Vieira: 3:00.869
2nd. Ben Cathro: 3:02.013
3rd. Reece Wilson: 3:06.280
4th. Riley Scott: 3:07.829
5th. Joseph Mallen: 3:10.747
Elite Women:
1st. Katherine Sharp: 3:34.947
2nd. Stacey Fisher: 3:43.447
3rd. Tea Jensen: 3:52.080
4th. Monika Mixova: 4:05.647
5th. Aston Tutt: 4:30.877
4 Comments
Post a Comment