Results: Katherine Sharp & Roger Vieira Win Round 2 of the British National DH Series at Innerleithen

1st. Roger Vieira: 3:00.869

2nd. Ben Cathro: 3:02.013

3rd. Reece Wilson: 3:06.280

4th. Riley Scott: 3:07.829

5th. Joseph Mallen: 3:10.747





1st. Katherine Sharp: 3:34.947

2nd. Stacey Fisher: 3:43.447

3rd. Tea Jensen: 3:52.080

4th. Monika Mixova: 4:05.647

5th. Aston Tutt: 4:30.877





The results are in from the British DH National Series round two at Innerleithen with top UK talent getting between the tape.In the Elite Women's race, newly crowned national champ Katherine Sharp took the top step of the podium ahead of Stacey Fisher by almost 10 seconds. Tea Jensen rounded out the top three Elite Women with a time of 3:52.080. Roger Vieira took home the top honors in the Elite Men's race after besting Ben Cathro and Reece Wilson in some pretty tricky conditions.Check out the full results below.