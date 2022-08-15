Results: Keegan Swenson & Hannah Otto Win Leadville 100 2022

The results are in from the Leadville 100. A field of more than 1,500 riders competed in Leadville for the famed 100-mile ‘Race Across the Sky’ through the Colorado Rockies on Saturday. Check out the results below.
Women
1st. Hannah Otto, 26, of Salt Lake City, Utah with a time of 7:24:07
2nd. Rose Grant, 39, of Columbia Falls, Mont. with a time of 7:29:37
3rd. Haley Smith, 28, of Uxbridge, Ontario with a time of 7:41:53
Men
1st. Keegan Swenson, 28, of Heber City, Utah with a time of 6:00:01
2nd. John Gaston, 35, of Aspen, Colo. with a time of 6:14:31
3rd. Howard Grotts, 29, of Durango, Colo. with a time of 6:15:19
|Honestly, patience was the name of the game today. I entered with complete and total openness and without expectation. I honestly didn’t think I was going to win until the last 100 yards. The last time-check I got was at mile 70 and at that point I had a 45-second lead, so from there on out I just told myself that’s what I had to play with.—Hannah Otto
|We had a big group rolling out from Pipeline and everyone worked quite well together. Going up Columbine it was Howard Grotts, Alexey Vermuelen and myself, and then halfway up I slowly pulled away from those guys, rode at my own pace and rode smart.—Keegan Swenson
Second place finisher in the men’s division, Gaston, known as one of the fastest ski mountaineering racers in the country said, “I don’t deserve to be up here, I’ve never done anything on my bike remotely close to a podium at Leadville in my whole life.” When asked about his day, he said, “I didn’t have much of a plan except to really stay on top of eating and drinking because I still have haunting memories of 2019 going up Powerline, so I wanted to do everything in my power not to relive that nightmare. I took every bottle I could, stayed on top of my gels. I’m over the moon.”
Swenson’s win secures his first place position on the Life Time Grand Prix series presented by Mazda leaderboard. Haley Smith leads the women's standings by one point over Sofia Gomez Villafane. See the overall leaderboard here
. The winner of the series will take $25,000, with $20,000 for second place and $16,000 for third.
The Leadville Trail 100 MTB is the fourth event in the Life Time Grand Prix series presented by Mazda. The next two Life Time owned off-road bike events on September 17 are the 40-mile Chequamegon MTB Festival presented by Trek in northwest Wisconsin, which will be the fifth event in the Life Time Grand Prix Series presented by Mazda, as well as the Stages Cycling Barn Burner in Flagstaff, Ariz. Now in its second year, The Rad Dirt Fest will take place in Trinidad, Colo. on Oct. 8 followed by the final bike event on the off-road event calendar, and final event of the Grand Prix series, the Life Time Big Sugar Gravel presented by Mazda on Oct. 22.
Out of all the times in the list this was the only one with an asterisk. I'm not sure if this mean it was a course change or what. Either way impressive effort by Hannah and Keegan!