Results: Keegan Swenson & Hannah Otto Win Leadville 100 2022

Women



1st. Hannah Otto, 26, of Salt Lake City, Utah with a time of 7:24:07

2nd. Rose Grant, 39, of Columbia Falls, Mont. with a time of 7:29:37

3rd. Haley Smith, 28, of Uxbridge, Ontario with a time of 7:41:53



Men



1st. Keegan Swenson, 28, of Heber City, Utah with a time of 6:00:01

2nd. John Gaston, 35, of Aspen, Colo. with a time of 6:14:31

3rd. Howard Grotts, 29, of Durango, Colo. with a time of 6:15:19



