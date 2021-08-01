Results: Kialani Hines & Tommy Zula Win the Strait Acres Slalom Invitational 2021

The results are in from the Strait Acres Slalom Invitational at Summit Bike Park, with Kialani Hines and Tommy Zula taking the top spots.
Kialani Hines secured the win in the Open Women's racing after a final match up with Jordy Scott. In the battle for third place, it was Harriet Burbudge-Smith who managed to pull ahead of Danielle Beecroft in the consolation round. In the Open Men's race, Tommy Zula beat out Joey Foresta for the champion title, leaving Dante Silva to take a third-place result after besting Mitch Ropelato.
Check out the full results below.
Results
Open Men
1st. Tommy Zula
2nd. Joey Foresta
3rd. Dante Silva
4th. Mitch Ropelato
Open Women
1st. Kialani Hines
2nd. Jordy Scott
3rd. Harriet Burbudge-Smith
4th. Danielle Beecroft
Full ResultsOpen MenOpen Women
0 Comments
Post a Comment