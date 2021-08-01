Results: Kialani Hines & Tommy Zula Win the Strait Acres Slalom Invitational 2021

Results

Open Men



1st. Tommy Zula

2nd. Joey Foresta

3rd. Dante Silva

4th. Mitch Ropelato

Open Women



1st. Kialani Hines

2nd. Jordy Scott

3rd. Harriet Burbudge-Smith

4th. Danielle Beecroft



Full Results

Open Men

Open Women

The results are in from the Strait Acres Slalom Invitational at Summit Bike Park, with Kialani Hines and Tommy Zula taking the top spots.Kialani Hines secured the win in the Open Women's racing after a final match up with Jordy Scott. In the battle for third place, it was Harriet Burbudge-Smith who managed to pull ahead of Danielle Beecroft in the consolation round. In the Open Men's race, Tommy Zula beat out Joey Foresta for the champion title, leaving Dante Silva to take a third-place result after besting Mitch Ropelato.Check out the full results below.