Results: Kicking Horse Dual Slalom - Crankworx Summer Series

We're reaching the mid-way point here in three weeks of racing as the second Dual Slalom event of the Crankworx Summer Series kicked off in Kicking Horse today. Here's who stood on the podium after some exciting racing.
The semi-finals saw crashes from both Finn Iles and Bas Van Steenbergen and so despite advantages coming into the second run, they met up in the Bronze Medal round while Lucas Cruz and Mark Wallace went up against one another in the Gold Medal round.
Kasper Wooley sat this one out after a crash practicing for the Psychosis DH, while we saw Ainhoa Ijurco back in the mix after sitting out the past couple events after a crash in Silver Star.Elite Women
1. Vaea Verbeeck
2. Andreane Lanthier Nadeau
3. Casey Brown
4. Miranda Miller Elite Men
1. Lucas Cruz
2. Mark Wallace
3. Finn Iles
4. Bas Van Steenbergen
Watch the replay here
.
