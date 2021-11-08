Results: King & Queen of Crankworx 2021

Nov 8, 2021
by Ed Spratt  



Results

Men

1st Bas Van Steenbergen: 862
2nd Tuhoto-Ariki Pene: 465
3rd Jackson Frew: 433

Women

1st Vaea Verbeeck: 886
2nd Kialani Hines: 786
3rd Harriet Burbidge-Smith: 748


Full Results



Posted In:
Racing and Events Crankworx Results Crankworx Rotorua 2021


1 Comment

  • 2 0
 man, the F1 champ all the way back in 18th!? how the mighty have fallen....

