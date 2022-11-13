Results: King & Queen of Crankworx 2022

Nov 13, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

Results

Men

1st Bas Van Steenbergen: 787
2nd Tomas Lemoine: 665
3rd Sam Blenkinsop: 632

Women

1st Caroline Buchanan: 926
2nd Vaea Verbeeck: 852
3rd Jordy Scott: 826


Full Results



Posted In:
Racing and Events Crankworx Results Crankworx Rotorua 2022


Must Read This Week
[Updated] Q3 Revenue Round Up: Falling Consumer Interest, Layoffs & Drop in Sales
67617 views
Review: 2023 Yeti SB160 - The Revised Racer
64574 views
Short or Long-Travel: Which Is The Best All-Round MTB?
63216 views
Must Watch: Fabio Wibmer - Video Game
43706 views
Field Test: 6 Downcountry Bikes VS the Efficiency Test
39048 views
Poll: How Do You Actually Feel About Cable Routing?
35827 views
Racing Rumour: 2022 EWS Champ Jesse Melamed Leaving Rocky Mountain for Canyon?
31535 views
First Look: Mondraker Launches New Alloy Raze & Downcountry Hardtail
30183 views

7 Comments

  • 3 1
 I think this system is not leveled out, guys with tricks like lemoine can be as good as they wont and barely win the overall whereas fast riders have so many more opportunities to collect points
  • 4 0
 I wonder if lemoine cares?
  • 8 0
 @nateb: I wonder if anyone cares? It seems to me that people aren't as excited about Crankworx as they once were.
  • 1 0
 They’ve diluted their brand. Too many crankworx’s now. And the summer series or whatever, like, mini secret crankworx only in bc? Everything is a crankworx now. If it was a rampage every time some people rode down a hill no one would care about rampage anymore either.
  • 1 0
 @nateb: people care about Rampage?
  • 2 1
 What a comeback from Caroline. Im glad she's back and on fire
  • 1 0
 Well Done BLENKI !!!!!!





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008263
Mobile Version of Website