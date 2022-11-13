Watch
Learn
VeloNews
CyclingTips
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Results: King & Queen of Crankworx 2022
Nov 13, 2022
by
Ed Spratt
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
7 Comments
Results
Men
1st
Bas Van Steenbergen: 787
2nd
Tomas Lemoine: 665
3rd
Sam Blenkinsop: 632
Women
1st
Caroline Buchanan: 926
2nd
Vaea Verbeeck: 852
3rd
Jordy Scott: 826
Full Results
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Crankworx
Results
Crankworx Rotorua 2022
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
[Updated] Q3 Revenue Round Up: Falling Consumer Interest, Layoffs & Drop in Sales
67617 views
Review: 2023 Yeti SB160 - The Revised Racer
64574 views
Short or Long-Travel: Which Is The Best All-Round MTB?
63216 views
Must Watch: Fabio Wibmer - Video Game
43706 views
Field Test: 6 Downcountry Bikes VS the Efficiency Test
39048 views
Poll: How Do You Actually Feel About Cable Routing?
35827 views
Racing Rumour: 2022 EWS Champ Jesse Melamed Leaving Rocky Mountain for Canyon?
31535 views
First Look: Mondraker Launches New Alloy Raze & Downcountry Hardtail
30183 views
7 Comments
Score
Time
3
1
PaelzerRider
(6 hours ago)
I think this system is not leveled out, guys with tricks like lemoine can be as good as they wont and barely win the overall whereas fast riders have so many more opportunities to collect points
[Reply]
4
0
nateb
(4 hours ago)
I wonder if lemoine cares?
[Reply]
8
0
commental
(2 hours ago)
@nateb
: I wonder if anyone cares? It seems to me that people aren't as excited about Crankworx as they once were.
[Reply]
1
0
nateb
(1 hours ago)
They’ve diluted their brand. Too many crankworx’s now. And the summer series or whatever, like, mini secret crankworx only in bc? Everything is a crankworx now. If it was a rampage every time some people rode down a hill no one would care about rampage anymore either.
[Reply]
1
0
sanchofula
(3 mins ago)
@nateb
: people care about Rampage?
[Reply]
2
1
bok-CZ
(4 hours ago)
What a comeback from Caroline. Im glad she's back and on fire
[Reply]
1
0
Arin
(1 hours ago)
Well Done BLENKI !!!!!!
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008263
Mobile Version of Website
7 Comments