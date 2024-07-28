Results: King & Queen of Crankworx 2024

After four stops of the 2024 Crankworx World Tour, the King and Queen have been crowned in Whistler. Ryan Gilchrist secures the king title after securing nearly 200 more points than second-placed Jackson Frew. Martha Gill wins a closer race for the Queen title as she bested Jordy Scott by 110 points after this year's events. Gill also wins the Crankworx DH series ahead of Shania Rawson.
King & Queen Standings
Men
1st
Ryan Gilchrist: 11442nd
Jackson Frew: 9513rd
Tuhoto-Ariki Pene: 870
Women
1st
Martha Gill: 11522nd
Jordy Scott: 10423rd
Shania Rawson: 837
Crankworx DH Series Standings
Men
1st
Jakob Jewett: 1802nd
Tuhoto-Ariki Pene: 1263rd
Jackson Frew: 118
Women
1st
Martha Gill: 1252nd
Shania Rawson: 1083rd
Eliana Hulsebosch: 100