Results: King & Queen of Crankworx 2024

After four stops of the 2024 Crankworx World Tour, the King and Queen have been crowned in Whistler. Ryan Gilchrist secures the king title after securing nearly 200 more points than second-placed Jackson Frew. Martha Gill wins a closer race for the Queen title as she bested Jordy Scott by 110 points after this year's events. Gill also wins the Crankworx DH series ahead of Shania Rawson.Ryan Gilchrist: 1144Jackson Frew: 951Tuhoto-Ariki Pene: 870Martha Gill: 1152Jordy Scott: 1042Shania Rawson: 837Jakob Jewett: 180Tuhoto-Ariki Pene: 126Jackson Frew: 118Martha Gill: 125Shania Rawson: 108Eliana Hulsebosch: 100