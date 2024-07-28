Powered by Outside

Results: King & Queen of Crankworx 2024

Jul 28, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
After four stops of the 2024 Crankworx World Tour, the King and Queen have been crowned in Whistler. Ryan Gilchrist secures the king title after securing nearly 200 more points than second-placed Jackson Frew. Martha Gill wins a closer race for the Queen title as she bested Jordy Scott by 110 points after this year's events. Gill also wins the Crankworx DH series ahead of Shania Rawson.


King & Queen Standings

Men

1st Ryan Gilchrist: 1144
2nd Jackson Frew: 951
3rd Tuhoto-Ariki Pene: 870


Women

1st Martha Gill: 1152
2nd Jordy Scott: 1042
3rd Shania Rawson: 837


photo


Crankworx DH Series Standings

Men

1st Jakob Jewett: 180
2nd Tuhoto-Ariki Pene: 126
3rd Jackson Frew: 118


Women

1st Martha Gill: 125
2nd Shania Rawson: 108
3rd Eliana Hulsebosch: 100


photo



Posted In:
Racing and Events Crankworx Results Crankworx 2024 Crankworx Whistler 2024


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
3,322 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Final Results from the Canadian Open DH - Crankworx Whistler 2024
54181 views
First Ride: Maxxis Highroller III Tire - DH Race Ready
53193 views
Review: The Airdrop Edit MX - No Frills, All Thrills
38105 views
First Ride: the Trek Slash+ Sets a High Bar
36935 views
Randoms Round 3 - Crankworx Whistler 2024
33623 views
Results: Garbanzo DH - Crankworx Whistler 2024
26130 views
Interview: Tom Pidcock & Pinarello's MTB Product Team on Developing a Pure XC Race Bike & More
24734 views
Mullets, Tattoos, Prototypes, & More - Crankworx Whistler 2024
24555 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

0 Comments







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.034527
Mobile Version of Website