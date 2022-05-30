Results: Laurie Greenland & Stacey Fisher Win Round 3 of the British National DH Series at Llangollen

May 30, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
The results are in from the third round of the 2022 British DH National Series at Llangollen with top UK talent getting between the tape.

Just one week after the Fort William World Cup Laurie Greenland is back between the tape with a sizeable win of nearly two seconds over Charlie Hatton with Roger Vieira completing the top three, 2.81 seconds off the pace. For the Elite Women, Stacey Fisher dominated the field with a massive four-second win over Katherine Sharp and a six-second gap back to third-placed Becci Skelton.

Check out the full results below.

Results:


Elite Men:

1st. Laurie Greenland: 1:59.046
2nd. Charlie Hatton: +1.57
3rd. Roger Vieira: +2.81
4th. Daniel Booker: +3
5th. Adam Brayton: +3.06


Elite Women:

1st. Stacey Fisher: 2:22.136
2nd. Katherine Sharp: +4.1
3rd. Becci Skelton: +6.65
4th. Aston Tutt: +10.2
5th. Megan Whyte: +13.21


Full Results:

Elite Men

Elite Women


You can check out all the categories here.



Posted In:
Racing and Events Results British National Dh DH Racing


Must Read This Week
What We Know So Far About the Heartbreaking Murder of Moriah "Mo" Wilson
70100 views
Review: RockShox's 2023 Lyrik Ultimate is Smooth, Silent, & Incredibly Comfortable
67291 views
Everything You Need to Know About RockShox's Redesigned 2023 Forks & Shocks
53598 views
Opening Day Survey 2022: What People Are Riding at the Whistler Bike Park
50937 views
Video: Danny McAtee Hits Brage Vestavik's 47-Foot Rampage Drop
48169 views
Opinion: When It Comes To Suspension, Don't Forget The Basics
43389 views
The European Bike Project: A Steel Gearbox Bike & 4 Other Exciting Products from Swiss Manufacturers - May 2022
36646 views
Bike Check: Joe Barnes' Wild-Looking Hope HB916
35213 views

2 Comments

  • 1 0
 tight racing in the men's, although looks to me like it was Phoebe gale who dominated the women's racing.
  • 1 0
 Fourth place open men go Tassie!





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008131
Mobile Version of Website