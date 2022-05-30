Results: Laurie Greenland & Stacey Fisher Win Round 3 of the British National DH Series at Llangollen

Results:



Elite Men:



1st. Laurie Greenland: 1:59.046

2nd. Charlie Hatton: +1.57

3rd. Roger Vieira: +2.81

4th. Daniel Booker: +3

5th. Adam Brayton: +3.06





Elite Women:



1st. Stacey Fisher: 2:22.136

2nd. Katherine Sharp: +4.1

3rd. Becci Skelton: +6.65

4th. Aston Tutt: +10.2

5th. Megan Whyte: +13.21





The results are in from the third round of the 2022 British DH National Series at Llangollen with top UK talent getting between the tape.Just one week after the Fort William World Cup Laurie Greenland is back between the tape with a sizeable win of nearly two seconds over Charlie Hatton with Roger Vieira completing the top three, 2.81 seconds off the pace. For the Elite Women, Stacey Fisher dominated the field with a massive four-second win over Katherine Sharp and a six-second gap back to third-placed Becci Skelton.Check out the full results below.