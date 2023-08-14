Results: Leadville Trail 100 MTB Race

The results are in from the Leadville Trail 100 MTB race. A field of 1,750 riders competed in Leadville for the famed 100-mile ‘Race Across the Sky’ through the Colorado Rockies on Saturday. The pro field was stacked with 70 riders from the Life Time Grand Prix series, among other decorated elites. Keegan Swenson smashed the longstanding course record of 5:58:35 by more than 15 minutes. Check out the results below.
Women
1st. Sofia Gomez Villafañe, 30, of Heber City, Utah with a time of 7:09:48
2nd. Ruth Winder, 30, of Nederland, Colorado with a time of 7:11:12
3rd. Alexis Skarda, 33, of Grand Junction, Colorado with a time of 7:19:03
Men
1st. Keegan Swenson, 29, of Heber City, Utah with a time of 5:43:31
2nd. Alexey Vermeulen, 28, of Pinckney, Michigan with a time of 6:08:01
3rd. John Gaston, 36, of Aspen, Colorado with a time of 6:08:05
See full results here
.
|At the bottom of the Boulevard, l looked back and thought, I'm pretty sure that’s Ruth Winder coming for me. I guess this is where my training kicks in — let’s see what kind of 15 minute effort I can do to the finish line to not only finish Leadville for the first time but to finish in the first spot.—Sofia Gomez Villafañe
Gomez Villafañe, who DNF'ed last year, had a bone to pick with the 105-mile race, and she did more than meet her goal of finishing. The 30-year-old Specialized Off-road rider was in the lead for the majority of the seven hours, riding with Santa Cruz's Alexis Skarda until the Columbine climb at mile 42. There, Gomez Villafañe sensed weakness in her competitor and made a move on the notoriously steep climb up to 12,500 feet. Skarda would stay in second place until the base of the Powerline climb at mile 80, where she was overtaken by Ruth Winder. Second on the day was a huge result for the former WorldTour rider.
|I was so short of the record (last year), so this year I just went all in, and if I blew up in the end, I blew up,” said Swenson.“I didn’t want to just get the record by a few seconds, I wanted to make it mine. I just put my head down and gave it everything I had on my way back from Columbine. The conditions were good, the course was fast and tacky, there was a little bit of wind and some rain, but the boys were rolling and everyone was down to ride.—Keegan Swenson
After the race, Swenson revealed that he was planning to ride a 5:50 pace, which would have been 11 minutes faster than his 2022 time and would have also broken the record by eight minutes. His Santa Cruz HTSQD teammate Tobin Ortenblad set the pace from the gun with what was practically a 25-mile time trial. Separation was achieved, and a group of around 13 riders formed. They were together through the Twin Lakes feed zone at mile 40, but Swenson shed everyone one-third of the way up the subsequent Columbine climb. Former roadie Alexey Vermeulen was able to stay on his wheel for a few miles, but Swenson powered up the seven mile climb mostly alone. When he came back through the Twin Lakes feed at mile 60, he had eight minutes on the chasers.
Vermeulen, three-time Leadville champ Howard Grotts, Cole Paton, and skimo pro John Gaston were the four that would try and chase Swenson to the line; Vermeulen and Gaston, who sprinted for second and third, didn't get there for nearly 25 minutes after Swenson smashed the course record in 5:43:31.
Swenson’s win further solidifies his first place position on the Life Time Grand Prix series presented by Mazda leaderboard. Gomez Villafañe leads the women's standings. See the overall leaderboard here
. The winner of the series will take $25,000, with $20,000 for second place and $16,000 for third.