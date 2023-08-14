Results: Leadville Trail 100 MTB Race

I was so short of the record (last year), so this year I just went all in, and if I blew up in the end, I blew up,” said Swenson.“I didn’t want to just get the record by a few seconds, I wanted to make it mine. I just put my head down and gave it everything I had on my way back from Columbine. The conditions were good, the course was fast and tacky, there was a little bit of wind and some rain, but the boys were rolling and everyone was down to ride. — Keegan Swenson