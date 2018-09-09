RACING

Results: Lenzerheide DH World Championships 2018

Sep 9, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  
Myriam Nicole was disqualified during her run for going through the tape but since she is a protected rider she will start the final.



Watch Live on Red Bull TV

Live Timing

Live Updates:

5:00am PST - Another World Championship win for Rachel! Winning by 9.983 seconds, absolutely obliterating the women's field. Her 5th elite gold at World Champs.

4:57am PST - Rachel Atherton the last woman on course, and is 1st by massive times through the first three splits.

4:57am PST - Tahnee Seagrave takes the hot seat by less than a second over Myriam Nicole.

4:53am PST - 3rd for Tracey Hannah, 5 seconds back from Myriam. Tahnee and Rachel left at the top.

4:46am PST - Marine Cabirou slides into the top spot but is unseated in the next run by fellow French woman Myriam Nicole who went green through all the splits.

4:33am PST - Emilie Siegenthaler goes fastest by three seconds, the first time today faster than Rachel Atherton's qualifying time.

4:31am PST - Miranda Miller can't crack the podium and Morgane Charre holds on to the hot seat.

4:25am PST - Reigning World Champ Miranda Miller on course as the top ten women are ready to race for the rainbow stripes.

4:23am PST - A flat for Cecile Ravanel takes her out of medal contention.

4:15am PST - Three Swiss women hold the top spots as the women's field is halfway through the finish.

Final Results:

Elite Men

Coming Soon


Elite Women

1. ATHERTON Rachel 3:15.738
2. SEAGRAVE Tahnee +9.983
3. NICOLE Myriam +10.676
4. CABIROU Marine +15.963
5. HANNAH Tracey +15.966


Junior Men

1. EDWARDS Kade 3:03.225
2. A'HERN Kye +4.410
3. JAMIESON Elliot +5.438
4. DAPRELA Thibaut +5.811
5. KERR Henry +5.815

Junior Women

1. HOLL Valentina 3:39.726
2. NEWKIRK Anna +10.881
3. JOHNSET Mille +16.694
4. GIMENEZ Nastasia +17.291
5. ZIBASA Paula +21.262







