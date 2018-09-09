Results: Lenzerheide DH World Championships 2018

Watch Live on Red Bull TVLive Timing
Live Updates:Final Results:
5:00am PST - Another World Championship win for Rachel! Winning by 9.983 seconds, absolutely obliterating the women's field. Her 5th elite gold at World Champs.
4:57am PST - Rachel Atherton the last woman on course, and is 1st by massive times through the first three splits.
4:57am PST - Tahnee Seagrave takes the hot seat by less than a second over Myriam Nicole.
4:53am PST - 3rd for Tracey Hannah, 5 seconds back from Myriam. Tahnee and Rachel left at the top.
4:46am PST - Marine Cabirou slides into the top spot but is unseated in the next run by fellow French woman Myriam Nicole who went green through all the splits.
4:33am PST - Emilie Siegenthaler goes fastest by three seconds, the first time today faster than Rachel Atherton's qualifying time.
4:31am PST - Miranda Miller can't crack the podium and Morgane Charre holds on to the hot seat.
4:25am PST - Reigning World Champ Miranda Miller on course as the top ten women are ready to race for the rainbow stripes.
4:23am PST - A flat for Cecile Ravanel takes her out of medal contention.
4:15am PST - Three Swiss women hold the top spots as the women's field is halfway through the finish.
Elite Men
Coming Soon
Elite Women
1. ATHERTON Rachel 3:15.738
2. SEAGRAVE Tahnee +9.983
3. NICOLE Myriam +10.676
4. CABIROU Marine +15.963
5. HANNAH Tracey +15.966
Junior Men
1. EDWARDS Kade 3:03.225
2. A'HERN Kye +4.410
3. JAMIESON Elliot +5.438
4. DAPRELA Thibaut +5.811
5. KERR Henry +5.815
Junior Women
1. HOLL Valentina 3:39.726
2. NEWKIRK Anna +10.881
3. JOHNSET Mille +16.694
4. GIMENEZ Nastasia +17.291
5. ZIBASA Paula +21.262
Can't access the stream on the PS4, just doesnt show up to watch.
Doesn't even show up in the Live Event Calender, I had to do a google search and follow links from there to find the stream.
Kind of struggled myself to find it
How can she sit down with balls that big?
Wait, that doesn't fit
Congrats Rachel, absolutely sick riding!
As we get closer to the top riders you’ll see more of their runs and better sections.
Some countries can't access it though, apparently
