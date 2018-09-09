Results: Lenzerheide DH World Championships 2018

Live Updates:



5:00am PST - Another World Championship win for Rachel! Winning by 9.983 seconds, absolutely obliterating the women's field. Her 5th elite gold at World Champs.



4:57am PST - Rachel Atherton the last woman on course, and is 1st by massive times through the first three splits.



4:57am PST - Tahnee Seagrave takes the hot seat by less than a second over Myriam Nicole.



4:53am PST - 3rd for Tracey Hannah, 5 seconds back from Myriam. Tahnee and Rachel left at the top.



4:46am PST - Marine Cabirou slides into the top spot but is unseated in the next run by fellow French woman Myriam Nicole who went green through all the splits.



4:33am PST - Emilie Siegenthaler goes fastest by three seconds, the first time today faster than Rachel Atherton's qualifying time.



4:31am PST - Miranda Miller can't crack the podium and Morgane Charre holds on to the hot seat.



4:25am PST - Reigning World Champ Miranda Miller on course as the top ten women are ready to race for the rainbow stripes.



4:23am PST - A flat for Cecile Ravanel takes her out of medal contention.



4:15am PST - Three Swiss women hold the top spots as the women's field is halfway through the finish.



Final Results:

Elite Men



Coming Soon





Elite Women



1. ATHERTON Rachel 3:15.738

2. SEAGRAVE Tahnee +9.983

3. NICOLE Myriam +10.676

4. CABIROU Marine +15.963

5. HANNAH Tracey +15.966



