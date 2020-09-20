Results: Les Gets P2V Invitational

Results:



Elite Women:



1st. Marine Cabirou: 3:58.96

2nd. Tracey Hannah: +2.04



Elite Men:



1st. Loris Vergier: 3:20.35

2nd. Benoit Coulanges: +2.24

3rd. Loic Bruni: +2.86



The Les Gets P2V Invitational may have been invite-only but that didn't stop there being a stacked field of the world's best riders getting some extra racing squeezed in before the World Cup season finally kicks off.The Women's race may have only been two riders but that didn't slow Marine Cabirou down as she stomped a strong win against Tracey Hannah. With the men, it was another race dominated by one rider, Loris Vergier. Loris looked dialled on his race run which showed at the bottom of the course when he wentseconds faster than Benoit Coulanges who has proved he is up there with the best this year. Check out the full results below.