Results: Les Gets P2V Invitational

Sep 20, 2020
by Ed Spratt  


The Les Gets P2V Invitational may have been invite-only but that didn't stop there being a stacked field of the world's best riders getting some extra racing squeezed in before the World Cup season finally kicks off.

The Women's race may have only been two riders but that didn't slow Marine Cabirou down as she stomped a strong win against Tracey Hannah. With the men, it was another race dominated by one rider, Loris Vergier. Loris looked dialled on his race run which showed at the bottom of the course when he went 2.24 seconds faster than Benoit Coulanges who has proved he is up there with the best this year. Check out the full results below.

Results:


Elite Women:

1st. Marine Cabirou: 3:58.96
2nd. Tracey Hannah: +2.04


Elite Men:

1st. Loris Vergier: 3:20.35
2nd. Benoit Coulanges: +2.24
3rd. Loic Bruni: +2.86


Full Results:

Elite Women:


Elite Men:



Posted In:
Racing and Events Results DH Racing


Must Read This Week
Video: We Actually Tested Our Bike From The Future - The Grim Donut Part 2
126971 views
Disabled Rider Calls for Empathy and Kindness After Being Challenged on Trails
84277 views
11 of the Best New Flat Pedal Shoes Ridden & Rated
66381 views
Video: Giant's New Trance X Advanced Pro 29 - First Look
52740 views
Video: Salsa's New Blackthorn Trail Bike - First Look
52040 views
Slack Randoms: Spokeless e-Bikes, XC Carnage & Faked Bike Flips?
38311 views
Interview: Manon Carpenter 3 Years Post Racing Retirement
36585 views
Rose Bikes Stops Selling Bikes in the UK Due to Brake Lever Laws
36562 views

3 Comments

  • 12 0
 Oops, forget to invite any women.
  • 1 0
 Not many fast French ladies, must just be the one right? Hahahaha
  • 1 0
 Fabien's time was supposed to be +17.53? (Out of place if +7.53). Either way, good to see!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009574
Mobile Version of Website