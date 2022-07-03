Results: Loana Lecomte & Titouan Carod Win the 2022 French National XC Championships

Jul 3, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
Ahead of the next batch of World Cup races, a stacked lineup of the top French XC racers come together for the 2022 National Championships. In the Elite Women's racing, Loana Lecomte continued her wins this year as she took home the title after besting Pauline Ferrand Prevot by over a minute.

For the Elite Men, Titouan Carod took the win by one second ahead of Jordan Sarrou. Check out the full results from the French XC National Championships below.

Results:

Elite Men

1st. Titouan Carod: 1:31:54
2nd. Jordan Sarrou: 1:31:55
3rd. Thomas Griot: 1:32:08
4th. Stephane Tempier: 1:32:47
5th. Antoine Philipp: 1:33:14

Elite Women

1st. Loana Lecomte: 1:29:45
2nd. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: 1:31:07
3rd. Line Burquier: 1:33:19
4th. Lena Gerault: 1:31:08
5th. Hélène Clauzel: 1:32:33


U23 Men

1st. Luca Martin: 1:25:11
2nd. Mathis Azzaro: 1:25:48
3rd. Mathis Guay: 1:26:06
4th. Clement Izquierdo: 1:26:57
5th. Martin Groslambert: 1:27:22




Full Results:

Top 20 U23 Men:


Top 40 Elite Women:


Top 40 Elite Men:




