Results: Loana Lecomte & Victor Koretzky Win the First Round of the 2021 French Cup XC

Jun 28, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

It was a big weekend for XC racing with plenty of World Cup riders searching for some top results ahead of the continuation of the 2021 World Cup season in Les Gets this weekend. The French Cup XC series kicked off with some big results as Loana Lecomte continued her dominance in the Elite Women's racing as she pulled a nearly two-minute gap on current World Champion Pauline Ferrand Prevot. For the Elite Men, it was Victor Koretzky who looked back in good form as just beat out Jordan Sarrou to the line by two seconds. Check out the full results below.



Results:


Elite Men:

1st. Victor Koretzky: 1:23:22
2nd. Jordan Sarrou: 1:23:24
3rd. Antoine Philipp: 1:25:21
4th. Titouan Carod: 1:25:48
5th. Jofre Cullell Estape: 1:25:58


Elite Women:

1st. Loana: Lecomte 1:19:39
2nd. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: 1:21:25
3rd. Mona Mitterwallner: 1:22:07
4th. Hélène Clauzel: 1:24:08
5th. Ronja Eibl: 1:24:19



Full Results:

Top 40 Elite Men:


Top 40 Elite Women:




Posted In:
Racing and Events Results XC Racing


Must Read This Week
Quiz: Can You Tell a Real Pinkbike Comment from an AI Generated One?
94288 views
Results: EWS Val di Fassa 2021 Race 1
79454 views
Review: Cannondale's All New 2022 Jekyll 1
76585 views
First Ride: 2022 Norco Range - High Pivot Goodness
68394 views
Final Results: EWS Val di Fassa 2021 Race 2
59401 views
Video: Spectator Causes Massive Pileup on Stage 1 of the Tour De France
48355 views
Video: Mullet vs 29er With the Same Geometry - Which is Faster?
46061 views
Bike Check: Keegan Wright's High Pivot Devinci Prototype
41264 views

2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Really unexpected Loana...
  • 1 0
 Go Canada three in the top ten men and women. Fantastic!!!!!!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007773
Mobile Version of Website