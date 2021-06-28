Results: Loana Lecomte & Victor Koretzky Win the First Round of the 2021 French Cup XC

Results:



Elite Men:



1st. Victor Koretzky: 1:23:22

2nd. Jordan Sarrou: 1:23:24

3rd. Antoine Philipp: 1:25:21

4th. Titouan Carod: 1:25:48

5th. Jofre Cullell Estape: 1:25:58





Elite Women:



1st. Loana: Lecomte 1:19:39

2nd. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: 1:21:25

3rd. Mona Mitterwallner: 1:22:07

4th. Hélène Clauzel: 1:24:08

5th. Ronja Eibl: 1:24:19





It was a big weekend for XC racing with plenty of World Cup riders searching for some top results ahead of the continuation of the 2021 World Cup season in Les Gets this weekend. The French Cup XC series kicked off with some big results as Loana Lecomte continued her dominance in the Elite Women's racing as she pulled a nearly two-minute gap on current World Champion Pauline Ferrand Prevot. For the Elite Men, it was Victor Koretzky who looked back in good form as just beat out Jordan Sarrou to the line by two seconds. Check out the full results below.