Results: Loris Vergier & Vali Höll Take Big Wins at the 2021 Coppa Italia - Sestola

Results:



Women:



1st. Vali Höll: 2:45.700

2nd. Veronika Widmann: +6.486

3rd. Alia Marcellini: +7.626

4th. Gloria Scarsi: +9.049

5th. Sophie Riva: +17.826





Men:



1st. Loris Vergier: 2:24.419

2nd. Davide Palazzari: +2.665

3rd. Remi Thirion: +5.498

4th. Davide Cappello: +6.248

5th. Fabien Barel: +8.443





Full Results:

Women:

Top 50 Men:

The Coppa Italia in Sestola saw some big names getting between the tape to test out their new races bikes with the likes of Vali Höll, Loris Vergier, Remi Thirion and Jamie Edmondson in attendance. Loris Vergier came out on top in the Elite Men's race sending some big gaps on the course with a winning margin ofseconds. For the Elite Women, Vali Höll also took a win on the new Trek Session as she managed to find over six seconds on Veronika Widmann. Check out the full results below.