Results: Loris Vergier & Vali Höll Take Big Wins at the 2021 Coppa Italia - Sestola

The Coppa Italia in Sestola saw some big names getting between the tape to test out their new races bikes with the likes of Vali Höll, Loris Vergier, Remi Thirion and Jamie Edmondson in attendance. Loris Vergier came out on top in the Elite Men's race sending some big gaps on the course with a winning margin of 2.665
seconds. For the Elite Women, Vali Höll also took a win on the new Trek Session as she managed to find over six seconds on Veronika Widmann. Check out the full results below.
Results:
Women:
1st. Vali Höll: 2:45.700
2nd. Veronika Widmann: +6.486
3rd. Alia Marcellini: +7.626
4th. Gloria Scarsi: +9.049
5th. Sophie Riva: +17.826
Men:
1st. Loris Vergier: 2:24.419
2nd. Davide Palazzari: +2.665
3rd. Remi Thirion: +5.498
4th. Davide Cappello: +6.248
5th. Fabien Barel: +8.443
