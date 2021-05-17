Results: Loris Vergier & Vali Höll Take Big Wins at the 2021 Coppa Italia - Sestola

May 17, 2021
by Ed Spratt  


The Coppa Italia in Sestola saw some big names getting between the tape to test out their new races bikes with the likes of Vali Höll, Loris Vergier, Remi Thirion and Jamie Edmondson in attendance. Loris Vergier came out on top in the Elite Men's race sending some big gaps on the course with a winning margin of 2.665 seconds. For the Elite Women, Vali Höll also took a win on the new Trek Session as she managed to find over six seconds on Veronika Widmann. Check out the full results below.



Results:


Women:

1st. Vali Höll: 2:45.700
2nd. Veronika Widmann: +6.486
3rd. Alia Marcellini: +7.626
4th. Gloria Scarsi: +9.049
5th. Sophie Riva: +17.826


Men:

1st. Loris Vergier: 2:24.419
2nd. Davide Palazzari: +2.665
3rd. Remi Thirion: +5.498
4th. Davide Cappello: +6.248
5th. Fabien Barel: +8.443



Full Results:

Women:


Top 50 Men:




Posted In:
Racing and Events Results DH Racing


Must Read This Week
First Ride: 2022 Specialized Kenevo SL - The Electric Enduro
80319 views
Red Panda Release the Lobster Upgrade Kit That's Claimed to Improve the Reliability of Shimano Brakes
66846 views
Field Trip: Ibis's $2,999 Ripley AF is a Precision Weapon
49260 views
Final Results: Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2021
46858 views
Stevie Smith: 1989-2016
41619 views
Tech Randoms: Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2021
40004 views
Updated: The Fest Series Parts Ways with Darkfest
38521 views
Bike Check: Mathieu Van Der Poel's Canyon Lux - Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2021
37519 views

5 Comments

  • 10 0
 Fabien Barel? This Fabien Barel?
  • 2 0
 was thinking the same thing!
  • 2 0
 @harvUK:

www.instagram.com/p/CO8hz8iqRhG/?igshid=16np6ycnwy99k
  • 1 0
 How is this not bigger news?!
  • 1 0
 Gloria Scarsi + Bad Machine Translation = Glory Poor?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008295
Mobile Version of Website