RACING

Results: Lošinj World Cup Downhill Timed Training - 2018

Apr 20, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  
Elite Men

1st. Brook Macdonald
2nd. Sam Blenkinsop
3rd. Loris Vergier
4th. Dean Lucas
5th. Danny Hart
Elite Women

1st. Rachel Atherton
2nd. Emilie Siegenthaler
3rd. Monika Hrastnik
4th. Marine Cabirou
5th. Tracey Hannah

Junior Men

1st. Kye A'Hern
2nd. Simon Maurer
3rd. Tiago Ladeira
4th. Josh Oxenham
5th. Kade Edwards
Junior Women

1st. Viktoria Goncheva
2nd. Paula Zibasa


FULL RESULTS:







Click here to enter Pinkbike's Fantasy Downhill presented by Trek.


Pinkbike s DH Fantasy League Fantasy Downhill Presented by trekbikes


Must Read This Week
2019 Specialized Stumpjumper - First Ride
113753 views
The Differences Between the 3 New Specialized Stumpjumpers
72523 views
Spotted: New YT Tues - Lošinj DH World Cup 2018
59237 views
Cane Creek's Titanium Enduro Crankset - First Look
56732 views
Tech Randoms - Lošinj DH World Cup 2018
51674 views
RockShox Boxxer World Cup - First Ride
49066 views
The Complete Guide to the 2018 UCI World Cup Downhill Tracks
48922 views
Commencal Teases a Brand New 29er Meta
37011 views

37 Comments

  • + 28
 Timed training doesn't matter... There, first one of the year.
  • + 16
 nothing in life matters
  • + 12
 Only big soapy boobs matter!
  • + 2
 www.youtube.com/watch?v=eGDBR2L5kzI&t=1s
  • + 2
 @jtayabji: Ok, Fredrick Neichze
  • + 20
 timed training = final results
  • + 1
 agreed .. with both brook and sam in my DH Fantasy team I'm more than stoked !!!!! lol
  • + 13
 On a sub 3 minute track do we still have 3 min start intervals. Does this mean we get to see the whole track, not just claudio and rob sounding confused when someone comes on screen 30 seconds late covered in mud.
  • + 4
 yeah streaming coverage is so retarded, half of the track is missing
  • + 4
 No, it wont hapen this time... nobody will be covered with mud
  • + 9
 @Oldgerald: Just blood?
  • + 10
 They only post this so we mess up our whole Fantasy League team... and it works. Gotta get Brook in there.
  • + 6
 A.G never posts good training times.... he just sits back and blows minds on race day!!!
  • + 2
 Can't afford him for fantasy - long story short I am too concerned about my team to care
  • + 5
 Where is Finn?
  • + 4
 He's my biggest hope for the fantasy league
  • + 1
 @YoungGun13: same here.
  • + 1
 @YoungGun13: a lot of people have chosen him. Fingers crossed he comes through! But is he not riding this weekend?
  • + 0
 Gwin was riding a 29erd unicycle with his balls out and still won.
  • + 1
 @fecalmaster: so I said Finn Iles not Gwinn. Also, nobody one, the race hasn't started yet!
  • + 4
 As we all know, Timed training is important.
  • + 1
 Vital has timed training posted with fastest splits. Gwin was up on the second split, I think it's pretty normal for him to not lay it down until quals/race runs.
  • + 1
 Even though it's only timed training I still clicked the link as fast as possible.
  • + 2
 Bulldog just cutted all the rocks !!
Now all is flat Wink
  • + 2
 Timer waiting for Myriam Nicole
imgur.com/5WLPASG
  • + 2
 30 riders 10 seconds apart. To a great and safe weekend to the racers.
  • + 1
 Its just training but it looks like Blenki is on fire !!!!
  • + 1
 Whoo hooo I had forgotten how shit scribd was to try to use.
  • + 1
 ...Automatically scroll to the bottom...yup there is Gwin!
  • - 3
 Allez Emilie! Hmm... did AG run into some issues during his timed run?
  • + 10
 AG most likely doesn't give a fuck about timed training haha
  • + 6
 Fact: Only Pinkbike users give a f*ck about timed training
  • + 2
 @freeridelover: in this interview with the yt boys he says he doesn't go hard on practice days at all because 1) they don't matter, 2) give lines away www.youtube.com/watch?v=4reOHJcjDOY&index=29&t=22s&list=PL274XtLMchNN1RGr-TB70w_ueG3k7I5eQ
  • + 3
 He's probably enjoying messing with everyone's Fantasy League...
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.033146
Mobile Version of Website