Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Home
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
TRAILFORKS
SHOP
RACING
Results: Lošinj World Cup Downhill Timed Training - 2018
Apr 20, 2018
by
Pinkbike Staff
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Elite Men
1st. Brook Macdonald
2nd. Sam Blenkinsop
3rd. Loris Vergier
4th. Dean Lucas
5th. Danny Hart
Elite Women
1st. Rachel Atherton
2nd. Emilie Siegenthaler
3rd. Monika Hrastnik
4th. Marine Cabirou
5th. Tracey Hannah
Junior Men
1st. Kye A'Hern
2nd. Simon Maurer
3rd. Tiago Ladeira
4th. Josh Oxenham
5th. Kade Edwards
Junior Women
1st. Viktoria Goncheva
2nd. Paula Zibasa
FULL RESULTS:
Click here
to enter Pinkbike's Fantasy Downhill presented by Trek.
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
2019 Specialized Stumpjumper - First Ride
113753 views
The Differences Between the 3 New Specialized Stumpjumpers
72523 views
Spotted: New YT Tues - Lošinj DH World Cup 2018
59237 views
Cane Creek's Titanium Enduro Crankset - First Look
56732 views
Tech Randoms - Lošinj DH World Cup 2018
51674 views
RockShox Boxxer World Cup - First Ride
49066 views
The Complete Guide to the 2018 UCI World Cup Downhill Tracks
48922 views
Commencal Teases a Brand New 29er Meta
37011 views
37 Comments
Score
Time
+ 28
pahblo
(1 hours ago)
Timed training doesn't matter... There, first one of the year.
[Reply]
+ 16
jtayabji
(44 mins ago)
nothing in life matters
[Reply]
+ 12
fecalmaster
(28 mins ago)
Only big soapy boobs matter!
[Reply]
+ 2
adrennan
(27 mins ago)
www.youtube.com/watch?v=eGDBR2L5kzI&t=1s
[Reply]
+ 2
racecase
(10 mins ago)
@jtayabji
: Ok, Fredrick Neichze
[Reply]
+ 20
daweil
(1 hours ago)
timed training = final results
[Reply]
+ 1
RedBurn
(10 mins ago)
agreed .. with both brook and sam in my DH Fantasy team I'm more than stoked !!!!!
[Reply]
+ 13
AyJayDoubleyou
(54 mins ago)
On a sub 3 minute track do we still have 3 min start intervals. Does this mean we get to see the whole track, not just claudio and rob sounding confused when someone comes on screen 30 seconds late covered in mud.
[Reply]
+ 4
Asmodai
(51 mins ago)
yeah streaming coverage is so retarded, half of the track is missing
[Reply]
+ 4
Oldgerald
(33 mins ago)
No, it wont hapen this time... nobody will be covered with mud
[Reply]
+ 9
captainspaulding
(25 mins ago)
@Oldgerald
: Just blood?
[Reply]
+ 10
lumpfboldbiker121
(1 hours ago)
They only post this so we mess up our whole Fantasy League team... and it works. Gotta get Brook in there.
[Reply]
+ 6
scottlink
(1 hours ago)
A.G never posts good training times.... he just sits back and blows minds on race day!!!
[Reply]
+ 2
YoungGun13
(40 mins ago)
Can't afford him for fantasy - long story short I am too concerned about my team to care
[Reply]
+ 5
gcottrell4
(45 mins ago)
Where is Finn?
[Reply]
+ 4
YoungGun13
(39 mins ago)
He's my biggest hope for the fantasy league
[Reply]
+ 1
northshoreshred
(35 mins ago)
@YoungGun13
: same here.
[Reply]
+ 1
gcottrell4
(24 mins ago)
@YoungGun13
: a lot of people have chosen him. Fingers crossed he comes through! But is he not riding this weekend?
[Reply]
+ 0
fecalmaster
(19 mins ago)
Gwin was riding a 29erd unicycle with his balls out and still won.
[Reply]
+ 1
gcottrell4
(5 mins ago)
@fecalmaster
: so I said Finn Iles not Gwinn. Also, nobody one, the race hasn't started yet!
[Reply]
+ 4
Patrick9-32
(1 hours ago)
As we all know, Timed training is important.
[Reply]
+ 1
yeti951SD
(36 mins ago)
Vital has timed training posted with fastest splits. Gwin was up on the second split, I think it's pretty normal for him to not lay it down until quals/race runs.
[Reply]
+ 1
COnovicerider
(49 mins ago)
Even though it's only timed training I still clicked the link as fast as possible.
[Reply]
+ 2
BuddyBuddy
(53 mins ago)
Bulldog just cutted all the rocks !!
Now all is flat
[Reply]
+ 2
Spillner
(57 mins ago)
Timer waiting for Myriam Nicole
imgur.com/5WLPASG
[Reply]
+ 2
Wizard79
(1 hours ago)
30 riders 10 seconds apart. To a great and safe weekend to the racers.
[Reply]
+ 1
Zany2410
(20 mins ago)
Its just training but it looks like Blenki is on fire !!!!
[Reply]
+ 1
mcozzy
(38 mins ago)
Whoo hooo I had forgotten how shit scribd was to try to use.
[Reply]
+ 1
MikeyLXT
(39 mins ago)
...Automatically scroll to the bottom...yup there is Gwin!
[Reply]
- 3
Lankycrank
(1 hours ago)
Allez Emilie! Hmm... did AG run into some issues during his timed run?
[Reply]
+ 10
freeridelover
(1 hours ago)
AG most likely doesn't give a fuck about timed training haha
[Reply]
+ 6
XC-SCRUB
(1 hours ago)
Fact: Only Pinkbike users give a f*ck about timed training
[Reply]
+ 2
Wizard79
(55 mins ago)
@freeridelover
: in this interview with the yt boys he says he doesn't go hard on practice days at all because 1) they don't matter, 2) give lines away
www.youtube.com/watch?v=4reOHJcjDOY&index=29&t=22s&list=PL274XtLMchNN1RGr-TB70w_ueG3k7I5eQ
[Reply]
+ 3
tdoozer
(47 mins ago)
He's probably enjoying messing with everyone's Fantasy League...
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
- 4
sooner518
(1 hours ago)
is Gwin's reign over?!?!
[Reply]
+ 1
Brightside
(40 mins ago)
Gwin often gets very slow in the last section. He WILL be fast!
[Reply]
+ 1
Chingus-Dude
(7 mins ago)
He ALWAYS does this. You’ll never see his name up top on timed training
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.033146
Mobile Version of Website
37 Comments
Now all is flat
imgur.com/5WLPASG
Post a Comment