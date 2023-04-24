Results: Lourdes DH World Cup Test Event

Apr 24, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
The results are in from the definitely not a race at the World Cup test event in Lourdes. While riders may not have been hitting full speed as we still have over a month until the first round we did see Gracey Hemstreet and Thibaut Daprela take the fastest times of the day. It's interesting to see Jackson Goldstone sitting in 2nd in the Elite Men's not a race, but Junior racer Hugo Marini actually set the second fastest time of the day, 1.457 seconds back. Check out the full results below.


Elite Women

1st. Gracey Hemstreet: 3:57.546
2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 4:00.722
3rd. Izabela Yankova: 4:20.054
4th. Phoebe Gale: 6:30.305

Elite Men

1st. Thibaut Daprela: 3:03.324
2nd. Jackson Goldstone: 3:05.038
3rd. Loic Bruni: 3:05.148
4th. Amaury Pierron: 3:06.534
5th. Laurie Greenland: 3:07.839


Junior Men

1st. Hugo Marini: 3:04.781
2nd. Dom Platt: 3:09.038
3rd. Rudi Eichhorn: 3:14.913
4th. Bodhi Kuhn: 3:20.358
5th. Vincent Jouvenal: 6:39.948



Full Results

Elite Women


Elite Men


Junior Men




Posted In:
Racing and Events DH Racing Results World Cup DH


Must Read This Week
First Look: 2023 Specialized Epic World Cup
61257 views
Push Industries is Making an Inverted Fork - Sea Otter 2023
52831 views
Yeti's Prototype DH Bike - Sea Otter 2023
46247 views
First Look: Atherton AM.170
46021 views
Randoms Round 2 - Sea Otter 2023
46007 views
First Look & Ride: Yeti's New SB135
45087 views
First Ride: 2023 Propain Tyee
43359 views
The Oceanian Bike Project: Steel Hardtails, Trail Building Tools, New Brakes, & More
40938 views

10 Comments

  • 19 0
 Just in case anyone didn't see it, look at Jordan Williams' split times.
  • 2 0
 o_O! crikey.
  • 2 0
 And Hugo Marini! Seemed a tough year for him last year, but was killing it in France in 21. Expecting a breakout year for him this year.
  • 1 0
 What a boy
  • 2 0
 Jordan gets so slept on on social media. I am keen to see what he can do this year!
  • 4 0
 That time in juniors is wild
  • 2 0
 Yes, Marini was fastest overall at the first splits.
  • 2 0
 Jordan Williams and Goldstone will both win a WC race this year. Both of them are clearly so comfortable at race pace. No excuses and just flat out all the time. Love it!
  • 4 1
 And Jackson had his appendix out a few weeks ago...
  • 2 0
 Good to See Thibault back on it again!





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.028282
Mobile Version of Website