Results: Lourdes DH World Cup Test Event

The results are in from the definitely not a race at the World Cup test event in Lourdes. While riders may not have been hitting full speed as we still have over a month until the first round we did see Gracey Hemstreet and Thibaut Daprela take the fastest times of the day. It's interesting to see Jackson Goldstone sitting in 2nd in the Elite Men's not a race, but Junior racer Hugo Marini actually set the second fastest time of the day, 1.457 seconds back. Check out the full results below.
Elite Women
1st. Gracey Hemstreet: 3:57.546
2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 4:00.722
3rd. Izabela Yankova: 4:20.054
4th. Phoebe Gale: 6:30.305
Elite Men
1st. Thibaut Daprela: 3:03.324
2nd. Jackson Goldstone: 3:05.038
3rd. Loic Bruni: 3:05.148
4th. Amaury Pierron: 3:06.534
5th. Laurie Greenland: 3:07.839
Junior Men
1st. Hugo Marini: 3:04.781
2nd. Dom Platt: 3:09.038
3rd. Rudi Eichhorn: 3:14.913
4th. Bodhi Kuhn: 3:20.358
5th. Vincent Jouvenal: 6:39.948
