Results: Lourdes DH World Cup Test Event

Elite Women



1st. Gracey Hemstreet: 3:57.546

2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 4:00.722

3rd. Izabela Yankova: 4:20.054

4th. Phoebe Gale: 6:30.305



Elite Men



1st. Thibaut Daprela: 3:03.324

2nd. Jackson Goldstone: 3:05.038

3rd. Loic Bruni: 3:05.148

4th. Amaury Pierron: 3:06.534

5th. Laurie Greenland: 3:07.839





Junior Men



1st. Hugo Marini: 3:04.781

2nd. Dom Platt: 3:09.038

3rd. Rudi Eichhorn: 3:14.913

4th. Bodhi Kuhn: 3:20.358

5th. Vincent Jouvenal: 6:39.948





The results are in from the definitely not a race at the World Cup test event in Lourdes. While riders may not have been hitting full speed as we still have over a month until the first round we did see Gracey Hemstreet and Thibaut Daprela take the fastest times of the day. It's interesting to see Jackson Goldstone sitting in 2nd in the Elite Men's not a race, but Junior racer Hugo Marini actually set the second fastest time of the day, 1.457 seconds back. Check out the full results below.