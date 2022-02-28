close
Results: Luca Shaw & Rachel Pageau Win the First Round of the Downhill Southeast Series

Feb 28, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
The 2022 Downhill Southeast series kicks off with big wins from Luca Shaw and Rachel Pageau at the Trials Training Center in Sequatchie, Tennessee. In the Pro Men's race, Luca shaw mastered the mud on his new Canyon to take the win by five seconds over Nik Nestoroff. Austin Dooley completed the top three another 0.3 seconds back from Nestoroff. For the Pro Women Kailey Skelton had a big crash in practice leaving the race open for Rachel Pageau to secure a massive victory of over eight seconds.

Check out the full results from the first round of the DHSE series below.


Results:


Pro Men:

1st. Luca Shaw: 2:37.36
2nd. Nik Nestoroff: 2:42.60
3rd. Austin Dooley: 2:42.91
4th. Tyler Ervin: 2:44.85
5th. Max Beaupre: 2:46.97


Pro Women:

1st. Rachel Pageau: 4:06.11
2nd. Zanna Logar: 4:14.52
3rd. Abigail Ronca: 4:41.80
4th. Victoria Zenoni: 4:59.39
5th. Caitlyn Farmer: 5:04.80



Full Results:

Pro Men


Pro Women



More results can be found here.

2 Comments

  • 4 0
 What happened to Neko?
  • 1 0
 Sounds like he didn't race due to a finger injury.

Post a Comment



