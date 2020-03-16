Results: Mammoth Enduro 2020

The 2020 Mammoth Enduro presented by Santa Cruz drew in over 100 riders with even some of the World's top racers present in the stacked field of talent. In the overall race, it was U21 rider Brady Stone who walked away with the top prize in the mens racing after just beating Ed Masters by eight seconds. The Women's racing saw Louise Kelly take top female spot with minutes to spare against her competitors.Results:
Men
1st. Ed Masters: 33:41.97
2nd. Mark Scott: +58.44
3rd. Cole Lucas: +1:01.04
4th. Charlie Murray: +1:05.03
5th. Kieran Bennett: +1:53.12
Women
1st. Louise Kelly: 46:23.31
2nd. Nicole Mesman: +3:59.98
3rd. Emma Bateup: +7:38.51
4th. Jess Harvey: +8:31.2
5th. Rachel Penfold: +9:26.18
U21 Men
1st. Brady Stone: 33:33.26
2nd. Tasman De Leeuw: +2:25.68
3rd. Jamie Bartlett: +4:23.61
4th. Seamus O'donnell: +4:28.75
5th. Tayne Birss: +4:32.92
U21 Women
1st. Brooke Robertson: 53:23.72
2nd. Eve Smith: +2:42.77
3rd. Zoe Nathan: +14:0.18
Full results are available here
.
