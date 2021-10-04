Results: Marathon World Championships 2021

Oct 4, 2021
by Ed Spratt  
The results are in from the 2021 Marathon World Championships in Capoliveri Isle of Elba, Italy. After hours of racing, it is Mona Mitterwallner and Andreas Seewald who take the top spots and the rainbow jersey for this year. Check out the full results below.


Results

Elite Women

1st. Mona Mitterwallner: 4:48:54.1
2nd. Maja Wloszczowska: 4:50:07.4
3rd. Natalia Fischer Egusquiza: 4:56:31.3
4th. Giada Specia: 4:59:32.8
5th. Ariane Lüthi: 5:03:14.6

Elite Men

1st. Andreas Seewald: 6:02:03.3
2nd. Diego Alfonso Arias Cuervo: 6:04:27.7
3rd. José Dias: 6:07:34.6
4th. Wout Alleman: 6:11:30.6
5th. Marc Stutzmann: 6:11:47.9



Full Results

Elite Women


Top 50 Elite Men




 It's good to see that Keegan broke the Top ten. He deserves it.

