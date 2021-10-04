Results: Marathon World Championships 2021

Results

Elite Women



1st. Mona Mitterwallner: 4:48:54.1

2nd. Maja Wloszczowska: 4:50:07.4

3rd. Natalia Fischer Egusquiza: 4:56:31.3

4th. Giada Specia: 4:59:32.8

5th. Ariane Lüthi: 5:03:14.6



Elite Men



1st. Andreas Seewald: 6:02:03.3

2nd. Diego Alfonso Arias Cuervo: 6:04:27.7

3rd. José Dias: 6:07:34.6

4th. Wout Alleman: 6:11:30.6

5th. Marc Stutzmann: 6:11:47.9





Full Results

Elite Women

Top 50 Elite Men

The results are in from the 2021 Marathon World Championships in Capoliveri Isle of Elba, Italy. After hours of racing, it is Mona Mitterwallner and Andreas Seewald who take the top spots and the rainbow jersey for this year. Check out the full results below.