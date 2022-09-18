Results: Marathon World Championships 2022

Sep 18, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
The results are in from the 2022 Marathon World Championships in Haderslev, Denmark. After hours of racing, it is Pauline Ferrand Prevot and Sam Gaze who take the top spots and the rainbow jersey for this year. This is now Pauline's third rainbow jersey this year after taking the XCC and XC titles last month. Sam Gaze has two World Champs titles to his name after he won the XCC race in Les Gets.


Check out the full results below.


Results

Elite Women

1st. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: 3:36:58
2nd. Annie Last: 3:36:58
3rd. Jolanda Neff: 3:37:00
4th. Sofie Pedersen: 3:37:12
5th. Caroline Bohé: 3:39:42

Elite Men

1st. Sam Gaze: 4:16:51
2nd. Andreas Seewald: 4:17:07
3rd. Simon Andreassen: 4:17:48
4th. Martin Frey: 4:17:49
5th. Sascha Weber: 4:17:50



Full Results

Elite Women


Top 50 Elite Men




Posted In:
Racing and Events Results XC Racing


Must Read This Week
New Motors, Derailleurs, & Yetis: EWS Crans-Montana 2022
86420 views
5 Original 3D Printed MTB Accessories
82603 views
Final Results from Red Bull Hardline 2022
76566 views
Tech Briefing: A Helmet Holder, Linkage Protector, New Apparel & More - September 2022
60413 views
[Updated After Finals] Video Round Up: Highlights, POVs & More from Red Bull Hardline 2022
57871 views
Spotted: A New Rocky Mountain Slayer for 2023?
54921 views
We Are One Announces Arrival 170, Updated Arrival 152
46588 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win A SCOR 4060 Frameset
44170 views

4 Comments

  • 3 0
 That women's race was so tight!
  • 2 1
 And they were faster than the men!!
  • 1 0
 All holding back for a sprint finish
  • 1 0
 @gcrider: Amazing! Usually it's only the junior (or U23) men who are faster than the Elites !!





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007759
Mobile Version of Website