Results: Marathon World Championships 2022

Results

Elite Women



1st. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: 3:36:58

2nd. Annie Last: 3:36:58

3rd. Jolanda Neff: 3:37:00

4th. Sofie Pedersen: 3:37:12

5th. Caroline Bohé: 3:39:42



Elite Men



1st. Sam Gaze: 4:16:51

2nd. Andreas Seewald: 4:17:07

3rd. Simon Andreassen: 4:17:48

4th. Martin Frey: 4:17:49

5th. Sascha Weber: 4:17:50





Full Results

Elite Women

Top 50 Elite Men

The results are in from the 2022 Marathon World Championships in Haderslev, Denmark. After hours of racing, it is Pauline Ferrand Prevot and Sam Gaze who take the top spots and the rainbow jersey for this year. This is now Pauline's third rainbow jersey this year after taking the XCC and XC titles last month. Sam Gaze has two World Champs titles to his name after he won the XCC race in Les Gets.Check out the full results below.