Results: Marathon World Championships 2023

Results

Elite Women



1st. Mona Mitterwallner: 5:07:50

2nd. Candice Lill: +0:54

3rd. Adelheid Morath: +9:50

4th. Lejla Njemcevic: +12:42

5th. Estelle Morel: +12:48



Elite Men



1st. Henrique Avancini: 4:14:42

2nd. Martin Stosek: +0:28

3rd. Lukas Baum: +1:43

4th. Marc Stutzmann: +3:33

5th. Hector Leonardo Paez Leon: +3:35





Full Results

Elite Women

Elite Men

The results are in from the 2023 Marathon World Championships in the Tweed Valley, Scotland. After hours of racing and a 96km loop, it is Mona Mitterwallner and Henrique Avancini who take home the rainbow jerseys. Check out the results below.