Results: Marathon World Championships 2023

The results are in from the 2023 Marathon World Championships in the Tweed Valley, Scotland. After hours of racing and a 96km loop, it is Mona Mitterwallner and Henrique Avancini who take home the rainbow jerseys. Check out the results below.
Results
Elite Women
1st. Mona Mitterwallner: 5:07:50
2nd. Candice Lill: +0:54
3rd. Adelheid Morath: +9:50
4th. Lejla Njemcevic: +12:42
5th. Estelle Morel: +12:48
Elite Men
1st. Henrique Avancini: 4:14:42
2nd. Martin Stosek: +0:28
3rd. Lukas Baum: +1:43
4th. Marc Stutzmann: +3:33
5th. Hector Leonardo Paez Leon: +3:35
Full ResultsElite WomenElite Men