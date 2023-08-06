Results: Marathon World Championships 2023

Aug 6, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
The results are in from the 2023 Marathon World Championships in the Tweed Valley, Scotland. After hours of racing and a 96km loop, it is Mona Mitterwallner and Henrique Avancini who take home the rainbow jerseys. Check out the results below.


Results

Elite Women

1st. Mona Mitterwallner: 5:07:50
2nd. Candice Lill: +0:54
3rd. Adelheid Morath: +9:50
4th. Lejla Njemcevic: +12:42
5th. Estelle Morel: +12:48

Elite Men

1st. Henrique Avancini: 4:14:42
2nd. Martin Stosek: +0:28
3rd. Lukas Baum: +1:43
4th. Marc Stutzmann: +3:33
5th. Hector Leonardo Paez Leon: +3:35



Full Results

Elite Women

photo
photo

Elite Men

photo
photo
photo



Posted In:
Racing and Events Results Glentress World Championships 2023 World Championships World Championships 2023 XC Racing


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,566 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Elite Finals Results from the Fort William DH World Champs 2023
162932 views
'Nothing's For Free: The History of Freeride Mountain Biking' is Streaming FREE for 24 Hours [Now Finished]
109473 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Fort William DH World Champs 2023
77846 views
[UPDATED] How to Watch the 2023 World Champs
54526 views
Truckworx - Crankworx Whistler 2023
53514 views
Junior Results from the Fort William DH World Champs 2023
46725 views
First Ride: Pivot Shuttle AM eMTB
38155 views
Review: Cannondale Habit Carbon LT1
37610 views

1 Comment
  • 1 0
 I don’t think I could finish that race in that time on a full powered e-bike, crazy





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.080027
Mobile Version of Website