Elite Men



1st. Hector Leonardo Paez Leon: 4:19:50

2nd. Tiago Ferreira: 4:22:10

3rd. Martin Stosek: 4:22:25

4th. Juri Ragnoli: 4:24:42

5th. David Valero Serrano: 4:26:09





Elite Women



1st. Ramona Forchini: 3:42:18

2nd. Maja Wloszczwska: 3:42:19

3rd. Ariane Lüthi: 3:43:40

4th. Robyn De Groot: 3:44:09

5th. Yana Belomoina: 3:48:03





The results are in from the 2020 Marathon XC World Championships. Check out the full results below.